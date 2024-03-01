International

Tu Chinh reef part of Vietnam’s continental shelf: Spokesperson

Tu Chinh reef (internationally known as Vanguard Bank) is part of Vietnam's continental shelf and its sovereignty is established in full in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang (Photo: SGGP)

Tu Chinh Reef (internationally known as Vanguard Bank) is part of Vietnam's continental shelf and its sovereignty is established in full in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson Pham Thu Hang on February 29.

Hang made the statement at the ministry's regular press conference in response to reporters’ queries regarding China’s recent deployment of coast guard ships to operate in Vietnam's Tu Chinh reef area.

She underlined that Vietnam's stance on Tu Chinh Reef is consistent and has been repeatedly affirmed.

Vietnam resolutely opposes all actions that violate Vietnam's sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over maritime zones which are established in full conformity with international law, especially the UNCLOS 1982, she stated.

Hang emphasized that Vietnam has and will persistently protect its legitimate rights and interests at sea through peaceful methods in line with international law.

