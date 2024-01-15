Law

Trial for Dak Lak terrorism case to open on January 16

The People’s Court of Dak Lak will open the first-instance trial on January 16 for 100 defendants involved in the gun attack at two communal people's committee headquarters in Cu Kuin District, Dak Lak Province on June 11.

dai-ta-nguyen-van-bon-pho-giam-1686530836778-5113-9630-8913-3733.jpg
One of the attackers is arrested. (Photo: Courtesy of the police force)

Of the defendants involved in a case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration, terrorism, organizing illegal exit or entry for others, and harboring criminals,” which happened in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11, 2023, 53 will be brought to the court for "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration", 39 for “terrorism,” one for “organizing illegal exit or entry for others,” and one for “harboring criminals” under Clause 1, Article 389 of the Criminal Code.

Meanwhile, six others abroad will be tried for “terrorism" in their absence.

On early June 11, 2023, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cu Kuin district, killing nine and injuring two.

Vietnamplus

Tags

People’s Court Of Dak Lak Cu Kuin District Communal Police Criminal Code

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn