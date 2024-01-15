Trial for Dak Lak terrorism case to open on January 16

One of the attackers is arrested. (Photo: Courtesy of the police force)

Of the defendants involved in a case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration, terrorism, organizing illegal exit or entry for others, and harboring criminals,” which happened in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11, 2023, 53 will be brought to the court for "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration", 39 for “terrorism,” one for “organizing illegal exit or entry for others,” and one for “harboring criminals” under Clause 1, Article 389 of the Criminal Code.



Meanwhile, six others abroad will be tried for “terrorism" in their absence.



On early June 11, 2023, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cu Kuin district, killing nine and injuring two.

Vietnamplus