Transport infrastructure development considered as key task in 2024: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing an online conference held by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi, which was connected with sites in 62 other provinces and centrally-run cities, the government leader hailed the sector’s efforts in fulfilling its tasks and targets in 2023, contributing to the country's socio-economic development.



He also pointed out limitations the sector needs to handle in the time ahead relating to transport management, traffic accident prevention and control, the implementation of intelligent transport systems, and the mobilization of social capital for infrastructure development.



The PM, therefore, suggested solutions for the sector to complete its tasks next year, saying it should optimize innovation and scientific-technological advances in the implementation of key projects to ensure their progress and quality and prevent corruption and other negative phenomena.



Suitable mechanisms and policies would help to maximize the potential, opportunities, and advantages of each area, he said, stressing the need to step up the building and consolidation of institutions and push ahead with decentralization.



Administrative procedures should be further streamlined to reduce input costs for people and businesses, and the communications work needs to be stepped up to create social consensus, PM Chinh continued.



The PM reminded the sector to prioritize resources for the Long Thanh International Airport project and monitor its progress to ensure quality and avert wastefulness.



He also mentioned the construction of expressways in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) in the three socio-economic areas of Dong Dang-Tra Linh, Gia Nghia-Chon Thanh, and Nam Dinh-Thai Binh.



For projects in localities, the ministry should closely coordinate with local authorities to speed up the implementation, the leader said, noting that bidding must be conducted in an open, transparent way.

Vietnamplus