Transnational money laundering network linked to online fraud dismantled

Police in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong have cracked down on a transnational money laundering network linked to online fraud involving nearing VND2 trillion (US$78 million).

The suspects are caught red-handed while conducting a money laundering transaction on Tu Tao street, Da Lat city, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Local police said on March 13 that 23 suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cybercrime gangs based in Cambodia. They include ringleaders Phan Thi Be, 29, and Le Van Diep, 27, both from central Ha Tinh province.

The suspects were reportedly part of a crime ring operating under foreign direction. They used multiple bank accounts to transfer illicit money to serve online fraud, gambling, and trafficking of banned goods before laundering money through many transactions and transferring to other countries.

In an early March 12 raid, more than 50 police officers stormed a secured two-storey house in Da Lat City, seizing laptops, smartphones, bank cards, and transaction records. Investigators found evidence of financial operations involving daily transfers of about VND20–30 billion.

Diep had previously worked for an online gambling firm in Cambodia, where he allegedly partnered with a Chinese national who was a stakeholder in the company to launder funds. He later recruited Be and other accomplices, operating from Da Lat.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

Vietnamplus