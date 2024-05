Deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) on May 20 elected Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairman of the NA, as the Chairman of the 15th NA as part of their ongoing seventh session.

Newly-elected National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man takes the oath of office on May 20 (Photo: Quang Phuc)

With "yes" votes from the 475 attending deputies, or 97.54 percent of the total deputies, the NA passed a resolution on Man’s election as the Chairman of the legislature in the 2021-2026 tenure.

Man, born in 1962, served as NA Permanent Vice Chairman from April 1, 2021.

The new NA Chairman took the oath of office the same day.

