Tra Vinh introduces Khmer language teaching program in education institutions

Tra Vinh Province has launched a Khmer language instruction program within its general education institutions. This initiative aims to preserve and promote the Khmer language and cultural heritage within the province, said the local Department of Education and Training yesterday.

Each academic year, the province hosts more than 100 general education institutions that provide Khmer language instruction in over 800 classes.

In the academic year 2023-2024, Tra Vinh province is home to 125 educational institutions that offer Khmer language instruction to nearly 36,000 students. This includes 80 primary schools, 41 secondary schools, and 4 high schools.

Furthermore, Khmer language education is also provided at local pagodas within the province.

As reported by the Department of Education and Training of Tra Vinh province, there are over 300,000 children of Khmer descent, representing more than 31.5 percent of the total population.

Consequently, the integration of Khmer language instruction in both general schools and pagodas plays a crucial role in helping Khmer children develop their language skills, enhance their appreciation of ethnic culture, and foster a sense of national unity.

By Tin Huy - Translated By Anh Quan