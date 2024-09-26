Top Vietnamese leader meets with US President

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam had a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam had a meeting with US President Joe Biden as part of his US trip for the UN Summit of the Future and the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and US President Joe Biden on September 25 (Photo: VNA)

At the event, the Vietnamese leader expressed sincere gratitude to the US President for his heartfelt condolence message on the passing of Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong and thanked the US Government for its support for Vietnam’s Typhoon Yagi relief efforts.

Acknowledging the sentiment that Biden has for Vietnam as well as his contributions to the Vietnam – US relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam held that the historic trip to the US by Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong in 2015 and the visit to Vietnam by Biden last year created motives to develop the bilateral ties, bringing them to the highest level of comprehensive strategic partnership and opening space for the ties to branch out in a strong and stable fashion in the coming decades.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said he appreciates Biden’s sharing of the two countries’ experience in healing the wounds of war and building their relationship while delivering his remarks at the opening session of the UNGA, agreeing that the two sides share a common vision of shaping up a better future for all humanity based on the experience which highlights the significance of healing, mutual respect and understanding, with respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions being the most important.

He affirmed the special features of the Vietnam – US relations with a turn from foes to partners, comprehensive partners and now the highest level of comprehensive strategic partners, stressing that the relationship is entering a new chapter of history and becomes a model in international relations regarding efforts to heal and build ties after war.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam underscored that Vietnam is on the threshold of a new historic moment and new era, an era of the nation’s rise, adding the country will steadfastly continue its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, being a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.

He said Vietnam sees US a partner with strategic importance and expressed his hope that the partnership will continue maintaining its stable and long-term development momentum for the interest and aspirations of the two peoples.

Biden, for his part, extended condolences to Vietnam over the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi while affirming that the US Government stands ready to support Vietnam during its recovery process.

Congratulating General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on his new position, he said the US considers Vietnam as a top partner in the region. He recalled his trip to Vietnam in September last year with warm welcome from the Vietnamese leaders and people and the announcement of the elevation of the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world..

He affirmed that the US backs a strong, independent, resilient and prosperous Vietnam and said he will continue working to bolster the partnership on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institution, making the bilateral ties a model for healing and cooperation for future construction.

Both leaders expressed their delight over the outcomes of the comprehensive strategic partnership after one year of establishment, which are in accordance with the interests and aspirations of both sides, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

With a view to maintaining the stable and effective development momentum, they agreed that the two sides need to work closely to effectively carry out the joint statement adopted last year, including enhancing discussions at all levels, bolstering cooperation across economy, trade, investment, high technology and semiconductor and capitalising collaboration potential in high-quality human resources training, seeing it a key and a breakthrough in their partnership.

Regarding regional and international issues of mutual concerns, they concurred to step up cooperation at regional and international forums, comprising the ASEAN framework, Mekong – US Partnership and the UN.

Biden affirmed that the US commits to enhancing peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, respecting the central role of ASEAN and supporting Vietnam’s increasingly important role in the region and the world.

He said the US wants to closely coordinate with Vietnam in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, upholding international law, ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, fighting climate change and settling common issues of the region and the world.

VNA