Top legislator holds talks with President of Japanese House of Councillors

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa held talks in Hanoi on September 5, following a welcome ceremony for the Japanese guest the same day.

Otsuji is on a Vietnam visit from September 4-7 at the invitation of NA Chairman Hue. It is also his first foreign trip since he took office.

NA Chairman Hue highlighted the significance of the Japanese legislator's visit and said the Vietnamese NA supports the strengthening of Vietnam-Japan relations via the Party, Government, National Assembly, and people-to-people exchange channels. He affirmed that Vietnam also backs the upgrade of bilateral ties to a greater height.

Vietnam values Japan's position, prestige and voice on the global and regional stage, he said, suggesting that both sides facilitate the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level, to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties; enhance consultations, coordination, and mutual support at multilateral forums and important international and regional organizations of which they are members, such as the United Nations, ASEAN, APEC, and more.

He proposed that both sides strengthen strategic connectivity between the two economies, and Japan assist Vietnam in building an independent and self-reliant economy that efficiently joins the global supply chains. This includes enhancing locality-to-locality cooperation and urging Japanese firms to invest and transfer advanced technology in areas such as infrastructure, manufacturing, high-quality agriculture and climate change adaptation while expanding operations in fields like high technology, new energy, renewable energy, energy conversion, innovation, digital transformation, green transformation and core technology.

The NA leader sought Japan’s continued supply of official development assistance (ODA) to Vietnam in socio-economic projects as well as its new-generation ODA program for Vietnam, with preferential terms and simplified, flexible procedures. Both countries could share their experience in national governance and corporate management, he said.

He hoped that Japan would continue supporting Vietnam in high-quality human resources development in various fields, including sci-tech, management and services, health care, culture, and education while maintaining non-refundable aid for education and training in Vietnam.

The host also committed all possible support for Japanese citizens and businesses to do business stably and successfully in Vietnam.

Chairman Hue suggested that the two sides actively roll out the mid and long-term vision for agriculture cooperation. He asked Japan to gradually switch from the technical intern training program to a labor contract-based system and direct relevant ministries to accelerate the signing of agreements in these areas.

Members of the Japanese House of Councillors described Vietnam as a top priority of Japan in its effort to diversify supply chains.

Japan is ready to share its experience in development, especially in education and internship, they said.

Regarding the legislative ties, Hue suggested the two sides step up cooperation and experience exchange between their committees and coordinate in perfecting institutions and policies and building a legal framework in support of the two countries' businesses to expand operation and investment in the other country.

The two sides should increase delegation exchanges and contacts, especially between young and female parliamentarians, while working to enhance government cooperation and supervise the implementation of cooperation agreements reached by the two governments, he continued.

Hue also highlighted the need for close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Asia–Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

Both sides shared the view that the two legislative bodies need to soon establish a cooperation mechanism with the signing of a cooperation agreement, which will serve as a legal foundation for them to strengthen collaboration in various areas, matching the "extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia" between Vietnam and Japan.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese chief legislator invited Japanese National Diet to send delegates to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians slated for mid-September in Hanoi.

For regional and international issues, Hue noted his hope that Japan will continue its support for Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s views and stance on maintaining peace, stability, and navigation and aviation security in the East Sea, and settling disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, Otsuji presented the Vietnamese legislature with a red Osaka tree. Following the talks, the two leaders joined a tree-planting ceremony at the Vietnamese NA Building.

Later the same day, the Vietnamese top legislator hosted a banquet for the Japanese legislative leader and his entourage.