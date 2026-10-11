Top leader asks for building lean, efficient, strong Capital Armed Forces

The leader stressed the necessity of building the Capital Armed Forces lean, efficient, strong, revolutionary, regular, elite, modern, adding that strong political foundations must be used as the basis to elevate overall strength, combat readiness.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam presents the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the Hanoi Capital Military Command at the ceremony on October 10, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

A ceremony was held by the Hanoi Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee on October 10 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Capital Armed Forces (October 19, 1946–2026).

On October 19, 1946, the Party Central Committee decided to establish Resistance Zone 11, which served as a unified military-administrative organisation to command the armed forces of the capital city.

Over the past 80 years, generations of officers and soldiers of the Capital Armed Forces have strongly promoted revolutionary heroism. They have steadily grown and matured, making substantial contributions to the great victories of the country’s revolution, according to Lieutenant General Dao Van Nhan, Member of the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee and Commander of the Capital Military Command.

Addressing the event, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, emphasised that under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, directly and regularly guided by the Hanoi Party Committee and the Central Military Commission, and supported by the people, the Capital Armed Forces have maintained a close-knit bond with the Party organisation, administration, and citizens of Hanoi over the past eight decades.

Enduring and resilient, they have overcome all difficulties and challenges, actively engaging in training to build powerful forces while courageously fighting, supplying reinforcements, and coordinating operations to secure brilliant victories, thereby contributing significantly to the cause of national liberation, construction, and defence, he noted.

To successfully fulfil all tasks entrusted by the Party, State, and military, General Secretary and President Lam asked the forces to continue thoroughly grasping the Party’s guidelines and viewpoints on national development, Capital development, and army building in the new era.

They must effectively perform their role in giving advice to the municipal Party Committee and People's Committee on major policies and solutions regarding defence and military tasks, including the safeguarding of Hanoi and the country in the new context.

Focus must be placed on reinforcing the city’s defence area, fostering a strong and modern all-people national defence, and linking the all-people defence posture with the people’s security posture, he requested.

The leader stressed the necessity of building the Capital Armed Forces lean, efficient, strong, revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern, adding that strong political foundations must be used as the basis to elevate overall strength and combat readiness.

In addition, a strong standing force, a massive reserve force, and a robust, widespread, high-quality militia and self-defence force must be established to meet task requirements in the new situation.

The Capital Armed Forces’ close coordination with army and police units stationed in Hanoi is also essential to firmly grasp and accurately forecast situations, handle developments in a timely manner, and maintain combat readiness to protect key targets and political events held in the capital, he continued, asking the forces to resolutely defeat all subversive schemes and sabotage maneuvers by hostile forces to safeguard political security, social order, and public safety.

The General Secretary and President noted the imperative to build a clean and strong Party organisation in terms of politics, ideology, ethics, organisation, and personnel, while maintaining and strengthening the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects over the Capital Armed Forces.

He also underscored the importance of solidifying the close-knit military – civilian relationship, thereby building strong local political foundations and a solid bloc of great national solidarity.

Together with the Party organisation, administration, and residents of the capital, the forces should build Hanoi into a truly civilised, modern, and happy city of time-honoured culture, a global connection hub and a driving force for national development, helping Vietnam step firmly into an era of rich, prosperous, and happy development, he requested.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President To Lam presented the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the Hanoi Capital Military Command.

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