Security chiefs of Vietnam, India eye deeper law enforcement ties

Public Security Minister Luong Tam Quang asked India’s national security adviser to help advance draft agreements on personnel training and transnational crime during talks in Hanoi.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang (right) and India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

The public security minister on Monday asked a national security adviser from India to help advance two draft agreements on personnel training and transnational crime and to explore further pacts, including one to protect classified information.

General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security and a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo, made the requests during talks in Hanoi with Ajit Doval, India’s national security adviser, who is visiting Vietnam with a delegation from India’s National Security Council.

The minister asked the council to urge Indian law enforcement agencies to negotiate and sign cooperation documents with his ministry. They include a draft memorandum of understanding on personnel training and a draft agreement on combating transnational crime, both with India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also proposed that the two governments explore accords on protecting and exchanging classified information and on combating human trafficking, particularly of women and children.

Vietnam also sought India's help with United Nations peacekeeping, including police officer training and expertise in building and running a peacekeeping training center at the ministry.

With Vietnam set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in 2027, the senior official asked India to share information on securing the event.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang also invited Doval and his delegation to an international conference on combating transnational crime that the ministry expects to hold in Hanoii in July 2027 with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Interpol.

The two sides agreed to hold events marking next year’s 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, step up delegation exchanges and keep backing each other’s positions at multilateral forums on security, law enforcement and non-traditional threats, in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Doval said he valued the results of recent cooperation, particularly the outcomes of last month’s security dialogue in New Delhi. He described the talks as a chance to discuss how to sustain effective cooperation between the minist ry and the council for the benefit of both peoples and for regional and global stability.

The ministry and Indian agencies regularly exchange information and have held a string of meetings this year, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang said, citing a cyber policy dialogue in January, the first cybersecurity consultation in September and the fourth deputy minister-level security dialogue held on October 16 in New Delhi.

Those meetings produced agreement to expand the use of emerging technologies in security work, a proposal for a business forum in 2027 and a decision to study setting up a joint counter-terrorism working group.

The minister also said relations over the past 54 years have been stable, built on deep political trust and shared strategic interests. Bilateral ties were upgraded to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership during a state visit to India in May by Party General Secretary and President To Lam.

VNA