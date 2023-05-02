Toll plazas congested due to vehicle owners with insufficient account balances

The Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) recommended that all vehicle owners should have sufficient balance on their transport accounts to travel through toll plazas.

During the Tet holiday and the recent holidays, the VEC recorded a lot of car owners with insufficient account balances through toll plazas causing several hours of congestion.

During the last two days of the holidays, the volume of vehicles on expressways is estimated to surge sharply as many people returned to their work in big cities, especially Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In order to ensure the smooth operation of the non-stop toll collection and limit traffic congestion, the VEC recommended that vehicle owners should regularly check their traffic account balance for their journey in advance of entering the expressways.

The country has ten expressways with the ETC system, including Noi Bai – Lao Cai, Phap Van – Cau Gie, Cau Gie – Ninh Binh, Bac Giang – Lang Son, Ha Long – Van Don, Hanoi – Hai Phong, Da Nang – Quang Ngai, Lien Khuong – Da Lat, Long Thanh – Dau Giay and Trung Luong – My Thuan.

Under the direction of the Government, all of the expressways in the country started applying automatic non-stop toll collection on August 1 of 2022. In order to conveniently use the service, the vehicles have to attach the ETC card and deposit sufficient balance on their traffic accounts to enter into expressways.

Once the balance is not enough, the expressways’ barriers will not open and vehicles have to wait for handling the situation which would be likely to trigger congestion.