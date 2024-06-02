Three young Graphic Design winners selected to compete in world finals

The three champions honored at today’s award ceremony will represent Vietnam at the world finals to be held in Anaheim, California, the USA in late July.

Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Nguyen Minh Triet (1st, L) gives prizes to the winners

The Central Youth Union held the national finals and awards ceremony for the 2024 ACP World Graphic Design Championship (ACP World Championship) in Hanoi today.

In the final round of the 2024 ACP World Championship, 15 outstanding contestants competed in designing a set of publications on Adobe software on the theme of young volunteers, conveying messages about the role and responsibility of young people towards their homeland and community support.

The winners were announced. Student Le Trang Anh of the University of Information and Technology Communications won the first prize of the Group A for universities and institutes. Student Nguyen Dinh Kien Dat of Hanoi Industrial Vocational College captured the first prize of the Group B for colleges.

Student Mai Ngoc Linh of Chu Van An High School in Hanoi grabbed the first prize of the Group C for high schools and junior high schools.

In addition, the organizers also honored and awarded prizes to three second-place winners, 3 third-place winners, 6 consolation prize winners, and outstanding teachers and schools of the competition.

In his speech at the national award ceremony, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet said that over the years, the competition has always seen growth in both quantity and quality from the number of contestants and entries to its ranking in the international arena.

The ACP World Championship is an annual graphic design competition organized by the Central Youth Union, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the IIG Vietnam Education Organization nationwide. This year, the number of teams participating in the competition has nearly doubled compared to the previous season.

At the end of the national qualifying round, 186 contestants accounting for nearly 77 percent of the total number of contestants scored 700 points or more - the score required to be awarded an international ACP certificate. Among them were many young children who were students in junior high schools.

The results of the competition also showed the outstanding talent, understanding and new knowledge of the contestants in keeping with the new world trends. The Vietnamese ACP team will have a chance to grab a prize when participating in the 2024 world finals.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan