Three wanted individuals related to armed attack in Dak Lak arrested

On the evening of July 15, the Police Department of Dak Lak Province reported that they had successfully apprehended three wanted individuals involved in the attack on two communal People's Committee headquarters in Cu Kuin District on June 11.

As part of their efforts to gather intelligence, at approximately 3 p.m. on the same day, the law enforcement authorities discovered three suspects exhibiting suspicious behavior believed to be connected to the aforesaid attack. They were found hiding in a deserted plantation located in Hamlet 11, Ea Le Commune, Ea Sup District, Dak Lak Province.

At that time, the police forces in Ea Sup District pursued and successfully captured three individuals. The individuals are identified as follows: Y Ju Nie, 55, residing in Ea Knuech Commune, Krong Pak District, Dak Lak Province; Nay Yen, 53, residing in Cu Pong Commune, Krong Buk District, Dak Lak Province; and Nay Tam, 49, residing in Cu Pong Commune, Krong Buk District, Dak Lak Province.

These three individuals are part of a group of six individuals who have been placed under a special wanted order by the Dak Lak Provincial Police for the crime of "Terrorism against the people's government." The law enforcement agencies in Dak Lak Province are still actively pursuing the remaining three individuals involved in the case.

The individuals still at large are Y Khing Lieng, 31, residing in Hoa Son Commune, Krong Bong District, Dak Lak Province; Nay Duong, 55, residing in Cu Pong Commune, Krong Buk District, Dak Lak Province; and Y Hoal Eban, 53, residing in Ea Pok Town, Cu Mgar District, Dak Lak Province.

As reported by SGGP Newspaper, in the early morning of June 11, a group of individuals launched an attack on the headquarters of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, resulting in the tragic deaths of four police officers, two commune officials, and three civilians.

Up to now, the Security Investigation Agency under the Dak Lak Provincial Police has taken legal action by initiating proceedings, charging the suspects, and issuing temporary detention orders to 90 individuals involved in the case. The charges against them include terrorism against the people's government, failure to report criminal offenses, and organizing or brokering illegal exit, entry, or residence in Vietnam.