Three sides cooperate to expand market share for green enterprises

Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper, Journalist Tang Huu Phong speaks at the event

This morning, Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association (HUBA) and the city Federation of Commercial Cooperatives (SAIGON CO.OP) jointly signed a Comprehensive Cooperation to develop market share and brand for green enterprises focusing on the production process for environmental benefits and sustainable development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper, said that for years, the newspaper has been consistent with its policy that it has always supported green businesses produce according to green criteria and environmentally friendly workplaces. More than 10 years ago, the newspaper had a program to honor and support green businesses. Up to now, the program supported by city authorities was restarted to select and honor these special enterprises.

According to journalist Tang Huu Phong, green and sustainable development is an inevitable trend and is increasingly popular in the business community. Green criteria are mandatory so countries in the world have set technical barriers to limit products that do not comply with requirements for green production and sustainable development. He revealed in addition to the selection of the green business title as per the regulations, the organizing committee also has to promote the brands of selected green businesses.

According to journalist Tang Huu Phong, 90 businesses were selected and honored in 2023.

He predicted that in the coming time, the number of green businesses will be greater, and the chain of connected green businesses will also be wider. After this signing with SAIGON CO.OP, SGGP Newspaper and HUBA will continue to sign with other distributors which will help green businesses to distribute green products.

Being a businessman, Chairman of HUBA Nguyen Ngoc Hoa said that currently, Ho Chi Minh City businesses are a business community with very high determination in green transformation and digital transformation to adapt to domestic and foreign markets. However, the majority are still small and medium-sized enterprises that desire to convert their production process but they are short of money.

Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa

According to Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, the Green Business Organizing Committee hopes that the joint contributions and support for businesses will be done synchronously. He thanked SGGP Newspaper and SAIGON CO.OP’s assistance for the green business community.

HUBA Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa is also the chairman of the Board of Members of the Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-Owned Company (HFIC), so he promised to mobilize additional financial resources from HFIC to support the green business community.

Accordingly, HFIC has proposed that Ho Chi Minh City support and include in the stimulus program all green transformation and sustainable development projects of businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, General Director of SAIGON CO.OP

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, General Director of SAIGON CO.OP, emphasized the unit has been pioneering in green transformation and support for businesses in this transformation process.

According to Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, SAIGON CO.OP has coordinated with SGGP Newspaper to implement the Green Consumption campaign for the past 15 years, which has been supported by a large number of consumers. SAIGON CO.OP also plays a fundamental role in connecting and building a green business ecosystem.

The General Director of SAIGON CO.OP hopes that the Green Business Award will spread more widely in the community. He hoped that in the coming time, the Green Business Award will not only be launched in Ho Chi Minh City, but partners in all corners of the country will also be able to apply and be selected.

At the signing ceremony

According to the memorandum of understanding on comprehensive cooperation to support market share and brand for businesses achieving the title of Green Enterprise, the three parties SGGP - HUBA - SAIGON CO.OP agree to cooperate towards common goals. Developing the corporate brand to achieve the title of Green Enterprise, enhancing community recognition, and gradually contributing to expanding market share for green businesses.

Furthermore, information and communication channels about these special enterprises will be established in the SGGP Newspaper. Simultaneously, green businesses are helped to build their communication strategies to increase community recognition of products and brands by the newspaper, the association, the supermarket chain and businesses and members of the three parties.

The three sides will implement strategic cooperation from 2024 to 2030. After each year of implementation, the three parties will organize an assessment of the effectiveness and quality of the program which is used as a basis for the implementation of strategic cooperation in the next phase.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan