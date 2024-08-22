Thousands bid farewell to Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan

On the morning of August 22, the Can Tho City Party Committee, the An Giang Provincial Party Committee, and family members held a solemn memorial service for Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan in Can Tho City.

Thousands of people and students came to bid farewell to the "scientist of the rice field" at his final resting place.

"Though Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan is no longer with us, his contributions to the country have left a lasting impact on both him and the people and will always be remembered and honored," Mr. Le Van Nung, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the An Giang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, spoke emotionally on behalf of the funeral committee during the service.

Mr. Le Van Nung noted that Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan was a talented educator with a deep commitment to his field. He was always dedicated to finding positive solutions for advancing education and increasing public awareness. He authored numerous textbooks, books, and reference materials and wrote valuable articles that benefited not only domestic agriculture but also international agriculture.

Can Tho leaders offer condolences and encouragement to Professor Vo Tong Xuan's family.

Can Tho students line the streets to bid farewell to Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan.

"Not only did Professor Xuan contribute to his homeland, but he also played a significant role in introducing high-yield and high-quality rice varieties that benefited many impoverished African countries. He made major contributions to training scientific personnel for the Mekong Delta region and the country over several decades," Mr. Le Van Nung said.

Japanese Consul General Ono Masuo records Professor Vo Tong Xuan’s contributions in the condolence book.

Japanese Consul General Ono Masuo visited to offer his condolences and pay his respects to Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan's family. He emotionally wrote in the condolence book, "Professor Vo Tong Xuan was a student at Kyushu University in Japan in 1974. Throughout his lifetime, he dedicated himself to rice research, not only in Vietnam but also internationally, earning him the affection of many who called him 'Dr. Rice.' For his valuable, long-term contributions to strengthening agricultural cooperation between Japan and Vietnam, Professor Vo Tong Xuan was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, in 2021. His passing is a great loss to his family and all who admired him. On behalf of the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, I extend our deep respect for Professor Vo Tong Xuan’s significant contributions. I hope future generations will continue his dedication to building and advancing the Japan-Vietnam friendship today and into the future."

By Cao Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan