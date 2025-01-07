The dedicated soldier helping the less fortunate

For over ten years, Major Nguyen Trung Hai (from the Cu M'gar District Military Command in Dak Lak Province) has been not only a model soldier in defending the country but also a vital link between philanthropists and those in need.

With a compassionate heart and enthusiastic spirit, he has supported hundreds of individuals in difficult circumstances, helping many overcome their hardships.

The journey of charity

One late afternoon, amid heavy rain, a familiar figure in green military uniform hurriedly rode his motorcycle from the Cu M'gar District Military Command to the Central Highlands Regional General Hospital. It was Major Nguyen Trung Hai. After more than 30 minutes, he arrived at the hospital, quickly removed his raincoat, and briefly said, “There’s a family in urgent need. They can’t afford treatment, so I had to come to offer help.”

The case Hai mentioned involved a young mother suffering from aseptic osteomyelitis, a rare disease with an incidence of just 1-2 per 1,000 people. Over the past year, she had undergone ten surgeries, which drained her family’s finances, leaving them in a dire situation.

After visiting the patient, offering words of encouragement, and gathering the necessary information, Hai left with a heavy heart. He immediately sought out philanthropists to help give the woman a chance at life.

Major Nguyen Trung Hai participates in voluntary blood donation in the local community.

Nearly every day, in addition to his military duties, Major Nguyen Trung Hai devotes much of his time and energy to charitable work. Wherever there is a need for assistance, he is there. He has become a well-known figure in Cu M'gar District, with locals affectionately calling him “The Soldier of the Unfortunate.”

Sharing how he became involved in charity work, Major Nguyen Trung Hai recalled that in 2014, during a business trip to Buon H'Mong (Ea Kiet Commune, Cu M'gar District), he met five orphaned children in heartbreaking circumstances. The eldest sister was under 18, and the youngest was just 4 years old. Their parents, unable to cope with poverty, had taken their own lives.

The sight of the children huddled together for warmth in the freezing cold, under a crumbling hut, deeply moved him. Although local authorities and his unit had provided temporary support, it was clear the help wasn’t enough. The image of the orphaned children haunted him, keeping him awake at night. Determined not to let them fall into despair, Hai wrote an article for the media, hoping for community support.

The article spread quickly, attracting attention and assistance from many, including Major General Le Duc Tho, Commander of the 16th Corps, who decided to sponsor the five orphans. They were taken to Giang Chau Village in Dak Ngo Commune, Tuy Duc District, Dak Nong Province, where they were given proper care. The unit built them a warm house, giving the children a new start in life.

From that moment, Major Nguyen Trung Hai made it his mission to be a bridge for those in need. However, his path was not without obstacles, facing doubts and difficulties along the way.

His family initially didn’t support him, concerned about the time and effort involved. Colleagues and the community were also skeptical of his motives. Despite this, Hai couldn't turn away from those in need. He meticulously tracked and publicly disclosed all the assistance provided. Over time, his sincerity and dedication won the support of the community.

Providing "fishing rods" to help the poor

For over ten years, Major Nguyen Trung Hai has connected philanthropists to assist hundreds of people in need. Many have overcome life-threatening illnesses and difficult situations thanks to his support.

One such case is Nguyen Thi Thuy, 41, living in Ea Kpam Commune, Cu M'gar District. After losing her husband, Thuy struggled to raise two young children on her own. In 2021, she suffered a stroke. With Hai’s help, she received funding for treatment and has now fully recovered.

Major Nguyen Trung Hai hands over financial support from SGGP Newspaper readers to a disadvantaged family in Cu M'gar District, Dak Lak.

Another story is that of Duong Quoc Chuan from Ea Bar Commune, Buon Don District, who was severely injured in an accident, causing femur necrosis and leaving him unable to afford medical treatment. Thanks to Hai’s connections, Chuan was able to get the surgery he needed and has recovered, now able to walk again.

In 2018, Hai also launched the "Providing Fishing Rods for the Poor" initiative, where he connects philanthropists to donate breeding goats to struggling families. This “fishing rod” has enabled many families to rise out of poverty and achieve stable incomes through livestock farming.

Over the past five years, Hai has mobilized over VND5 billion, helping more than 500 people facing extreme hardship and serious illness. "No matter who you are or where you stand in life, everyone has a responsibility to give back. The People's Army 'comes from the people and fights for the people,' so I will continue to dedicate myself to protecting our country and supporting social welfare efforts, ensuring that the poor are not left behind," Hai shared.

In recognition of his meaningful contributions, Major Nguyen Trung Hai was awarded a certificate of merit by the Prime Minister in 2020 for his "outstanding achievements in social welfare work, contributing to the construction and protection of national security."

Ms. Le Thi Ngan Thao, Chairwoman of the Cu M'gar District Red Cross Society, remarked, "Major Nguyen Trung Hai is an exemplary official dedicated to serving the people. He is a model soldier, embodying compassion and responsibility. His efforts not only assist those in need but also help build a united and caring community. He has inspired many colleagues and young people to get involved in charitable activities, fostering a better society."

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan