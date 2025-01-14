Tet decorative flowers, plants hit the market

With just over ten days until Lunar New Year 2025, Hanoi's streets are vibrant with the yellow and red hues of kumquat trees and peach blossoms, ready to adorn homes for the Tet holiday.

So far, the supply has decreased, leading to a slight increase in prices. However, the number of customers buying is lower than last year.

This decrease in supply and quality is due to the impact of typhoon No.3 (Yagi), which struck during the blooming and fruiting period, coupled with unfavorable weather. As a result, both the quantity and quality of peach and kumquat trees for Tet have been affected.

Peach blossoms and kumquats hit the streets, but buyers are scarce.

Over the two months leading up to Tet, the lack of rain caused the flowers, fruits, and leaves to be less vibrant than in previous years. Growers of flowers, peach trees, and kumquats have had to recover from storm damage and invest extra effort to save the surviving trees for the Tet season. According to traders, wholesale prices for peach and kumquat trees have risen by 10-15 percent compared to last year.

The That Thon peach blossoms from the Northwest region arrive in Hanoi for Tet festivities.

At the 2025 Spring Fair in Nam Tu Liem District, peach trees for sale are mostly grown in Moc Chau (Son La Province), with average-sized trees priced between VND5 million and VND10 million, and small wild peach branches priced from VND200,000 to VND400,000 each. The price of peach and kumquat trees for Tet decoration at businesses, restaurants, and hotels exceeds VND10 million. This year, Tet peach blossoms are primarily sourced from orchards in highland regions such as Bac Giang, Hoa Binh, and Son La.

Traders bring highland peach blossoms to Hanoi for sale.

With many years of experience selling kumquat trees, Hoang Huyen (from Nam Dinh) explained that due to unfavorable weather, the fruits this year are smaller, and the trees are weaker and less attractive compared to last year. Although the supply is limited and wholesale prices have increased significantly, retail prices for the Tet market have not risen much. As a result, many kumquat traders are focusing on serving low-budget customers, with prices ranging from VND200,000 to VND1 million depending on the size of the tree.

Kumquat trees at the 2025 Spring Fair in Nam Tu Liem District

Many traders express frustration, noting that each year brings its own challenges when selling peaches and kumquats. Two or three years ago, the supply was abundant, but the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic made it difficult for people to spend. This year, storms and weather conditions have caused significant damage to farmers in low-lying areas, and traders are also struggling, as customers complain that the peaches and kumquats are of lower quality than previous years, yet the prices haven't decreased. Two to three months ago, growers and traders predicted a sharp price increase, but the actual retail prices now show little difference from last year.

Hundreds of kumquat pots are sold on Duong Dinh Nghe Street (Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi).

On January 14 (the 15th day of the 12th lunar month), it was observed that the number of peaches and kumquats for sale around the intersection of Nguyen Chanh Street and Duong Dinh Nghe Street was significantly lower than last year.

Having sold chrysanthemums for over seven years in Nam Tu Liem District, Minh Hai (from Nam Dinh) sadly sighed, "As in previous years, the pavements are usually fully displayed with peach blossoms and kumquat trees, but this year, there are fewer sales points, and the flowers are of lower quality. I hoped chrysanthemums would sell well, but so far today, I’ve only sold three pots at VND250,000 each. Due to the impact of typhoon Yagi, the chrysanthemums this year have uneven blooms."

This Tet holiday, residents of Thanh Hoa City (Thanh Hoa Province) and nearby areas no longer need to travel far to find orchids. Right in the city, a large, multi-colored orchid garden is ready to serve the Tet market. Although there is still half a month until Tet, the garden is already attracting many visitors who come to admire and place orders. The Phalaenopsis orchid garden of the Dong Tien Agricultural Mechanization Service Cooperative in Dong Tien Commune, Thanh Hoa City, spans 2,000 square meters. The garden is equipped with modern technology, including net houses, irrigation systems, mist spraying, and automatic controls for temperature and light. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Thien, Director of the Dong Tien Agricultural Mechanization Service Cooperative, shared that the idea of creating a large-scale orchid garden had been in his mind for years, but due to Thanh Hoa’s harsh climate, he was initially hesitant, fearing the conditions wouldn’t suit orchids. After several years of testing, in early 2024, the cooperative decided to invest over VND10 billion to build the garden, purchase materials, and plant about 40,000 Phalaenopsis orchids. Thien explained that controlling temperature, humidity, and light are the most important factors for ensuring the healthy growth of the orchids. Thanks to careful investment and good techniques, the garden has flourished, and the orchids are blooming as planned in terms of timing, durability, and beauty. Currently, about 80 percent of the 40,000 orchids have budded and bloomed, ready to be sold for Tet. At this time, in addition to individual customers, many major buyers from Thanh Hoa and neighboring provinces have placed orders, preparing to distribute the flowers for Tet. The price for each Phalaenopsis orchid bought at the garden ranges from VND100,000 to VND160,000. Thien expects that, with approximately 40,000 orchids, the cooperative will generate around VND4 billion in revenue.

By Ha Nguyen, Duy Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan