Suspects caught for smuggling 19kg of gold from Cambodia into Vietnam

Authorities in An Giang Province detected and arrested a case of illegal transportation involving around 19kg of metal (presumably gold) being smuggled from Cambodia to Vietnam on the night of July 25.

Through intelligence collection, the Director of An Giang Provincial Police personally directed the operational units to urgently investigate, combat, and dismantle a ring that smuggles and illegally transports goods across the borders.

Accordingly, during the late night of July 25, authorities in An Giang Province detected and arrested a case of illegal transportation involving around 19kg of metal (presumably gold) being smuggled from Cambodia to Vietnam via a motorboat crossing the Long Binh River in Long Binh Town, An Phu District, An Giang Province. Concurrently, they notified the Border Guard Station of Long Binh International Border Gate, the Khanh Binh Border Gate Customs, and the An Phu District Police to collaborate in handling the incident.

On the morning of July 26, at the investigative agency, the suspects H.V.S, 60, and N.H.T, 22, who reside in Long Binh Town, An Phu District, admitted to their involvement, along with several others, in the illegal transportation of a quantity of metal from Cambodia to Vietnam. Both suspects confessed that the metal is 24k gold and was transported and later would be sold through intermediaries in Chau Doc City, An Giang Province.

After obtaining these testimonies, the Investigation Police Agency of An Giang Provincial Police carried out searches at multiple locations in Chau Doc City and An Phu District, confiscating several relevant documents and items. Currently, the seized metal has been sent for examination to facilitate further investigation and verification of the case.

An Giang is a province with a 100km long land border adjacent to Cambodia. Each year, the border anti-smuggling forces discover and apprehend hundreds of cases involving the illegal transportation of goods across the border. In 2020, the An Giang Provincial Police successfully disrupted a major smuggling operation of gold and foreign currencies, masterminded by Nguyen Thi Kim Hanh (also known as Muoi Tuong).