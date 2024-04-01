Surgery performed to help man with chromosomal abnormality have baby

Gia Dinh General Hospital in Da Nang City today announced that medical workers had carried out an operation to find sperm to help a man with chromosomal abnormality have a baby.

Surgeons carry out an operation to find sperm

The hospital received a man who identifies with both male and female genders - he has traits of both genders. This is a rare chromosomal abnormality in the world.

Accordingly, a 29 year old man got married in 2021 but his wife is not pregnant after over two years of unprotected sex. They decided to go to Family General Hospital for fertility support. Unexpectedly, medical workers discovered the husband to have female chromosomes.

The husband has both male and female chromosomes. Predominantly female cell lineage (46,XX[42]/46, XY[8]), said Dr, Ho Huy, Head of the Urology and Andrology Department of Gia Dinh General Hospital. This is a very rare chromosomal abnormality and causes infertility.

Initial examination and test results showed that the man's testicles on both sides were atrophied. The patient has no sperm in the ejaculate sample and has chromosomal abnormalities, Dr. Ho Huy revealed.

The Urology and Andrology Department of Gia Dinh General Hospital, the fertility support unit IVFMD (Family General Hospital) coordinated TESE micro-surgery to carry out an operation to find sperm and egg-retrieval technique to remove the eggs from the follicles of his wife to help the couple have babies with vitro fertilization.

Initially, the sperm was successfully found and combined with the wife's eggs to form 11 healthy embryos, preparing for the next step of embryo transfer.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Anh Quan