Summer camp cements solidarity among OV youths

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, which brought together 120 outstanding young overseas Vietnamese people from many countries and territories around the world, wrapped up its journey but left a strong impression on solidarity among participants.

This year's summer camp took place in 10 provinces and cities, including Hanoi, Phu Tho, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien - Hue and Da Nang.

The youngsters paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien special national relic site in the late leader’s hometown in the central province of Nghe An’s Nam Dan district. At the memorial site – which is linked with the President’s family and childhood, the group pledged to unite as one and make contributions to the construction and defence of the homeland and the growth of the Vietnamese community.

As part of the program, they offered incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-junction monument in the central province of Ha Tinh. The activity aimed to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27,1947-2023), and the 55th death anniversary of ten young female volunteers who sacrificed their lives at the T-junction to ensure the safe operation of the transport route to the southern battlefields.

At the memorial site, the young people expressed their gratitude for the great merits rendered by the previous generations who fought and sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and reunification. They also pledged to unite and make contributions to the development and prosperity of their homeland.

At the special national relic site of Quang Tri Ancient Citadel in the central province of Quang Tri, the students laid wreaths, offered incense, and remembered the great merits of generations of their ancestors who laid down for national independence and freedom as well as the happiness of the people.

They visited and offered flowers and incense at the province's Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery. Here, they had a chance to learn about the history of the national special relic sites of Hien Luong Bridge - Ben Hai River and Vinh Moc Tunnels. and Vinh Linh tunnel village system. They visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in Vinh Linh district.

They toured the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 29 and 30, after 11 days exploring their home country. They were treated to wearing traditional Ao dai, travelling the picturesque landscapes of Hue, and visiting a number of famous historical sites such as Khai Dinh Tomb, Tu Duc Tomb, Thien Mu Pagoda, and the Imperial City of Hue.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also chairwoman of the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed that the summer camp, in its 18th edition, has promoted the role of OV youths in national development.

Through the camp, they had chances to visit historical relic sites, pay tribute to national ancestors and national heroes, and engage in exchanges with their peers at home, she added.

The annual program, organized by the committee in collaboration with relevant units, aims to connect Vietnamese young people from different parts of the world and nuture the pride that they have for their home country.

First held in 2004, the camp has brought thousands of outstanding young OVs aged 16-24 to visit their motherland.