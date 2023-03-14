Subjects impersonate fire, rescue police to scam residents

The Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under Ho Chi Minh City Police has just informed situation of subjects impersonating fire and rescue police to defraud people of their properties.

According to the PC07, some subjects impersonating fire and rescue police have recently contacted units and businesses in the whole country in general and in Ho Chi Minh in particular to sell documents and papers fire prevention and fighting and rescue.

The scammers used their phone numbers to impersonate fire prevention and fighting and rescue police forces to make phone calls or came directly to the offices of organizations and businesses to propose selling the documents and papers.

The PC07 informed that the new form of scamming has appeared for many years.

The PC07 confirmed not to send any staff to make phone calls or come to the offices for selling documents and papers; and recommended that businesses should not buy any documents and papers related to fire prevention and fighting and rescue.

In case of detecting the signs of scamming, people can contact the nearest police station or PC07 via hotline 114.