Students in HCMC inspired by Lang Nu's revival

Students of Tran Phu Secondary School in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 10 were inspired in listening to stories told by survivors of the devastating flash flood in Lang Nu Hamlet, the Northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

This morning, during the flag-raising ceremony, more than 800 students of Tran Phu Secondary School experienced heartfelt moments as they interacted with and listened to the stories of six special guests from Lang Nu Hamlet in Phuc Khanh Commune of Lao Cai Province’s Bao Yen District. They are survivors of the devastating flash flood which swept away the entire hamlet in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi in mid-September 2024.

The exchange provided students with valuable insights into the lives and traditions of the visitors, fostering cultural understanding and emotional connections between the two communities.

At the meeting, head of Lang Nu Hamlet Hoang Van Diep said he still remembered the terrifying memories of the morning of the flash flood. A sudden landslide engulfed Lang Nu, burying nearly 40 houses under layers of mud and rock. Sixty-seven people were killed, and many more were injured. The once tranquil hamlet was devastated in an instant, a landscape of mud, blood, tears, and a grief beyond words, he recounted.

As of now, the search for those missing in the disaster remains ongoing, though hopes for a miracle have faded.

In response to the tragedy, authorities at all levels have acted swiftly, ensuring the rapid completion and handover of a resettlement village with 40 new houses. This timely support has provided affected families with stability, helping them begin to recover and rebuild their lives after the devastating flash flood.

According to the Lang Nu Hamlet representative, new kindergartens and primary schools (grades 1 and 2) have been built in the resettlement area, allowing children to resume their education without interruption.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim, one of the six surviving witnesses who participated in the exchange and lost 14 relatives in the flash flood, shared that witnesses revisited these harrowing memories not to evoke sorrow but to show students and residents of Ho Chi Minh City that the village has endured and continues to rebuild.

Before the flash flood, Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim taught in Lang Nu. Though she and her child were fortunately saved, her declining health after the disaster prevented her from continuing to teach.

The most poignant moment came when 6-year-old Hoang Ngoc Lan, who lost both parents in the flash flood and now lives with her grandmother, innocently shared her dream of becoming a teacher.

Hoang Ngoc Lan's grandmother shared that, at first, Ngoc Lan struggled to adjust to life without her parents. However, after many months, with the care and support of the villagers and the generosity of numerous organizations and individuals across the country, she returned to school to pursue her unfinished dream on behalf of the children who tragically did not survive the flash flood.

Tears welled in Pham Tu An's eyes as she heard Ngoc Lan's emotional story. The 6th-grade student pledged to dedicate herself to her studies, remembering the many children at her age who are denied the chance to learn.

According to Vice Principal of Tran Phu Secondary School Nguyen Phuong My Hung, the story of Lang Nu's revitalization, and especially the unwavering spirit of its residents, offers students a powerful example of the importance of persistent effort in overcoming life's challenges.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Anh Quan