State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day

State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse chaired a ceremony in celebration of Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023) in Hanoi on August 31.

The event was attended by cabinet members, Party officials, leaders and officials of ministries and departments, provinces and cities nationwide, along with foreign diplomats and heads of international organizations.

State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 1
State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse chair a ceremony in celebration of Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023) at the Hanoi Opera House on August 31. (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 2
State President Vo Van Thuong meets international delegates at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 3
The State leader greets international guests. (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 4
Mr. Vo Van Thuong talks with international delegates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 5
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 6
International delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 7
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 8
At the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 9
State President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 10
At the celebration held on Thursday evening for the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945-2023)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 11
Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic delegation, speaks at the celebration. (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 12
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day ảnh 13
By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

