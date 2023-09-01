State President hosts ceremony marking 78th National Day

The event was attended by cabinet members, Party officials, leaders and officials of ministries and departments, provinces and cities nationwide, along with foreign diplomats and heads of international organizations.
|State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse chair a ceremony in celebration of Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023) at the Hanoi Opera House on August 31. (Photo: SGGP)
|State President Vo Van Thuong meets international delegates at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
|The State leader greets international guests. (Photo: SGGP)
|Mr. Vo Van Thuong talks with international delegates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
|International delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)
|At the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
|State President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
|At the celebration held on Thursday evening for the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945-2023)
|Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic delegation, speaks at the celebration. (Photo: SGGP)
|An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)