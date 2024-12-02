State President calls for leaner, more efficient apparatus of court sector

State President Luong Cuong requested the court sector to strictly carry out the Party’s policy on building an elite, streamlined, strong, efficient, and effective apparatus at a working session with the Supreme People’s Court on December 2.

State President Luong Cuong (center, front row) and the staff of the Supreme People's Court. (Photo: VNA)

The State leader, also head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, stated that the streamlining work must go hand in hand with renewing leadership method and ensuring a contingent of high-quality staff with professional ethics and capabilities.

Commending the court sector for its performance in the recent past, President Cuong noted that despite formidable challenges, the sector has penned effective measures and completed the entrusted missions, making great contributions to maintaining political stability, ensuring social order, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the State, organisations and citizens, and creating safe legal frameworks for the nation’s political, economic and social activities.

He laid stress on the significance of strengthening the Party’s leadership in courts’ activities, upholding the principle of democratic centralism, and improving the operational quality of party organisations and party members in the sector.

Along with the structural reforms, he asked the sector to step up coordination with competent ministries, sectors and branches while maintaining strict adherence to party guidelines and state laws. Besides, he urged the court to bolster international cooperation to acquire suitable methodologies from the international judicial system.

Before the working session, he visited the centre for supervising and managing courts’ activities. It is considered as the “digital brain” of the judicial system that helps coordinate the court system’s activities in a fast, timely and effective fashion. This is also a bold step in concretising the Party and State’s policies on digital transformation and judicial reform.

VNA