State leader praises role of handicraft artisans, workers in cultural promotion

President Vo Van Thuong met with over 100 outstanding handicraft artisans and workers who are attending the Vietnam Craft Villages Preservation and Development Festival 2023, in Hanoi on November 9.

The artisans and workers said that thanks to national reforms, craft villages and products of traditional crafts now have enormous chances to reach international markets, thereby contributing to national socio-economic development, their families’ livelihoods, and job creation.

They held that the Party and State’s guidelines and policies have greatly helped craft villages to develop strongly and villagers to improve their life quality.

To develop further, traditional craft villages need support and assistance from the Party and State via appropriate policies, especially in terms of accessing and applying scientific and technological advances, bringing into play their initiatives, helping artisans and workers capitalize on local material sources, and teaching traditional craft to the young, they noted.

Praising the fine handicrafts of Vietnam, President Thuong highly valued the development of craft villages over the past years, which has created jobs for people, especially rural residents, and helped preserve and promote the country’s cultural values.

The State leader said craft villages not only create livelihoods for people and contribute to local socio-economic development but also are the spaces to preserve and promote the cultural and historical values of the localities. He hailed the dedication by artisans and workers and considered them as the soul of their craft villages. He called on them to keep upholding their crafts, improving their skills, and training the following generations to contribute to the Vietnamese culture.

At the meeting, President Thuong asked relevant ministries and sectors to continue perfecting mechanisms and policies to boost the development of craft villages, better treatment for handicraft artisans and workers, encourage innovation in handicraft production and develop tourism craft villages. They were also told to continue considering the recognition of excellent artisans and workers.