Special relationship between HCMC and Cuba

Cuba, an island nation situated on the opposite side of the globe from Vietnam, experiences no hindrance from its geographical distance to maintain the longstanding friendly cooperation and the unique mutual affection shared between the people of Vietnam and Cuba.

Timeless charm at the heart of the capital city

In late August 2023, a delegation from HCMC, led by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council, embarked on a working visit to Cuba. Upon their inaugural visit to Havana, they could not help but be surprised by the leisurely and tranquil pace of life, in stark contrast to the bustling and crowded nature of other urban centers.

The ancient neighborhoods infused with a touch of modern life but without the noise, orderly traffic, few car horns, beaches with crystal clear blue water, majestic natural landscapes, and the special affection for the Vietnamese people have left an unforgettable impression in their hearts.

The Malecon Beach, along the largest main road running along the Caribbean coast for approximately 8 kilometers, connects from the main port, traverses the central part of Northern Havana, and extends to the modern urban and administrative area of Vedado. The coastline stretches with spacious concrete sidewalks and numerous large squares used for performances and vibrant outdoor festivals. During the weekends, this place becomes a gathering and nighttime entertainment spot for the younger generation.

As the largest city, capital, and one of the 14 provinces of Cuba, Havana is the political, cultural, and economic center of the country. With a history spanning nearly 500 years, Havana has managed to preserve beautiful historic architectural structures built by Spanish colonizers, such as the El Morro Fortress, City Hall, and Los Capitanes Generales Palace. The fortresses and colonial-style buildings in the heart of Havana are considered cultural heritage of humanity.

Owing to its strategic location, Havana was once a vibrant and prosperous seaport, acting as the focal point of the Caribbean region. Because it was colonized very early, Havana still boasts a colonial architectural ensemble that ranks as one of the oldest in the Americas. The buildings in this capital city feature ornate iron balconies and expansive doors crafted from precious wood, all set along the narrow, stone-paved streets.

Capitalizing on these advantages, Havana focuses on developing tourism, showcasing Cuba's distinctive offerings that are scarcely found elsewhere. Notably, the Old Havana district, known as La Habana Vieja, not only holds a central position within the capital but also enjoys recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, the past comes to life, with the "signature" Cuban touch of vintage cars gracefully traversing the streets.

In this locale, residents use vintage automobiles to chauffeur tourists on cultural heritage tours. Sitting in classic Chevrolet, Ford, and Cadillac cars from the 1950s or opting for Coco taxis to smoothly traverse the historic streets, visitors can behold the sights of historical fortresses and museums and hear the narratives that have shaped this splendid city, offering an exceptionally captivating experience.

Special bond between Vietnam and Cuba

In addition to the breathtaking beauty of the historic architectural landmarks, what leaves a lasting impression in the hearts of members of the HCMC delegation is the profound affection and warm reception extended by the Cuban people towards Vietnam. Whether wandering through the ancient streets or busy commercial hubs, the locals here consistently place their hands on their chests and express, 'I love Vietnam,' upon discovering the HCMC delegation coming from Vietnam.

During the delegation's reception, Mr. Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, Member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee, expressed his joy by dedicating nearly an hour to recounting memories from his visit to Vietnam and his deep affection for the Vietnamese people. Mr. Torres emphasized that the special friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba serve as a symbol of the times. The leadership of both parties, states, and the people of both nations consistently share a unique bond. Recalling the enduring words of Leader Fidel Castro, "For Vietnam, we are willing to shed our own blood," the First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee affirmed that this spirit continues to burn brightly in the hearts of the Cuban people.

The special bond that the leaders and people of Cuba hold for Vietnam is even more vividly expressed in Ben Tre Village in the province of Artemisa. Ben Tre Village was established by the Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in 1969 and named in honor of the Vietnamese Dong Khoi movement. It was the first province liberated in Southern Vietnam. There is also the House of Vietnam here - a space that recreates the history of the Vietnamese people's struggle, as well as the history of Cuba. The people in Ben Tre Village, whether they are elderly or students, can passionately recount stories about the late President Ho Chi Minh and the longstanding friendship and traditional cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba.

During her visit to Ben Tre Village, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, was deeply moved by the affection shown by the local leaders and citizens towards Vietnam. In response to the sentiment of the Cuban people, in the province of Ben Tre, Vietnam has also established Moncada Village, dating back to 1984. Vietnam is currently planning to invest in the construction of the Moncada Village Memorial House, intended to exhibit historical materials and foster a strong connection between Moncada and Ben Tre villages. This endeavor upholds the revolutionary tradition, responsibly preserving and nurturing the friendship and solidarity between the two nations for future generations.

Enhancing special relationships

During her recent official trip, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, on behalf of the Party Committee, Government, and the people of HCMC, presented over 1,000 tons of rice to the Party, State, and people of Cuba. This gesture aims to assist Cuba in coping with its current challenges and demonstrates the enduring affection and solidarity that HCMC holds for Cuba.

Furthermore, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le affirmed that HCMC is willing to share its experiences in socio-economic development with Cuba, especially in the development of high-tech agriculture and aquaculture. This contribution aims to support Cuba in its process of transformation and economic reforms towards a socialist orientation.

In response to the sentiments expressed by HCMC, Mr. Luis Antonio Torres Iribar conveyed his gratitude to the Party, Government, and people of HCMC for their unwavering support, both in material and spiritual terms, during Cuba's challenging times. Mr. Torres also affirmed Cuba's willingness to share its insights in healthcare, vaccine research and production, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology with HCMC. Furthermore, both sides recognize the potential for collaboration in connecting universities for research, implementing student and faculty exchange programs, and contributing to the enduring and special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, in general, and between HCMC and Cuba in particular.