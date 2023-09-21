Even in 2023, one can easily feel like a time traveler in Havana, thanks to the abundance of vintage cars.

These classic American vehicles from before 1960 still play a significant role in the city's urban transportation scene, coexisting with imported cars from 2016 and beyond.

For many, their memories of the streets resemble scenes from 1950s and 1960s movies. The "magic" of the Cuban people truly exists, manifested in the meticulous preservation of these vintage cars. Cuba has prohibited the importation of any American cars after 1959, following the US trade embargo. For nearly six decades, the Cuban car market remained frozen in time until everything changed in 2016, a year after the restoration of US-Cuba diplomatic relations. As a result, the streets of Cuba still showcase approximately 60,000 vintage cars, including Chevrolet, Ford, Chrysler, Studebaker, Oldsmobile, Plymouth, Buick, and more. These vehicles may be privately owned or serve as taxis, catering to tourists as well.

While Chevrolet cars from the early 1950s dominate the Cuban streets, there are also splendid Cadillacs from that era to be found. In 2016, Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President for Global Design at Nissan, introduced the first American-made car to reach Cuba in approximately six decades. When President Barack Obama decided to thaw relations with Cuba, easing the restrictions imposed during President Dwight Eisenhower's time and restoring diplomatic relations in 2015, a transformation began, marked by the resurgence of new car sales in 2016-2017.

"This is the best job I could secure in Cuba," remarked 34-year-old Maykel Reynaldo as he cruised around Havana's central park in a pink 1952 Chevrolet. According to China Global Television Network (CGNT), Reynaldo expressed his weariness from long and late shifts at a bar, emphasizing that he makes a better income by driving tourists in these American vintage cars. "It is not even noon, and I have already completed three trips," he added.

The car does not belong to him, but Reynaldo receives 1 percent of the earnings from guiding tourists on tours of this historic city. These cars continue to generate profits and income in Cuba. American cars from the 1950s are iconic symbols of Cuba and can be seen on the island's roads in various conditions. Many old Chevrolet and Ford cars contribute to alleviating the transportation shortage in Havana.

Others, like Julia Medina's car, are valuable collector's items. Medina found a 1959 Austin Healey abandoned on the outskirts of Havana in 2013. Then, three mechanics spent two years restoring it. She also pointed out that tourists have a fondness for vintage cars. "Those who come here truly value the fact that these cars are still running on the streets," she said.

Encountering an old British sports car with right-hand drive in this area is a rarity. Nonetheless, like all such vintage cars in Cuba, the challenge does not solely stem from their age – some of which have surpassed half a century – but also from how well these cars are maintained.

Writer and historian Marcelo Gorajuria remarked that the tens of thousands of vintage cars represent a national heritage. He further noted that this serves as a tribute to the resilience of the mechanics and artists who, despite the country's economic challenges, have worked tirelessly to keep these cars running. While Cuba is in a state of transformation with the importation of many more modern cars, there is a widespread belief that vintage cars will forever remain an integral part of the urban scenery. Even in their absence, Cuba would not be the same, as these cars are a vital part of Cuba's history.