Southeast region to have three urban sub-regions

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed Decision No. 1325/QD-TTg on November 4 to issue the the planning of the Southeast region for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

Three urban sub-regions will be established in the Southeast region. (Photo: SGGP)

The plan's key tasks include strengthening the region's economic restructuring towards modernization, with a focus on science and technology, innovation and creativity, digital economy, sharing economy, green economy, and circular economy, taking the lead in developing high-tech industries, high-end and high-quality services; developing a synchronous and modern infrastructure; building and developing an urban system; developing social sectors; managing resources and responding to climate change; developing foreign economic relations and regional and domestic linkages; developing fire prevention and rescue infrastructure; and ensuring national defense and security.

Accordingly, the Southeast region is set to become a hub for high-tech industries, Industry – Urban – Service Complexes, and high-tech industrial parks. The project will also include the construction of new information technology parks in HCMC and the establishment of information technology industrial driving forces to attract investment in the production of electronics, IoT products, and artificial intelligence in the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

The region will also develop green industries, clean and renewable energy associated with environmental protection, and focus on developing high-quality and high-value-added services in finance, banking, insurance, information technology, telecommunications, science and technology, education and training, healthcare, tourism, and logistics.

Additionally, the Southeast region will strongly develop a national and international logistics system integrated with seaports, airports, international border gates, key economic corridors, and inter-provincial trade routes in HCMC and neighboring localities including Binh Duong, Long Thanh and Nhon Trach in Dong Nai province, Phu My town in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, and Tay Ninh Province. The region will focus on building an air logistics center linked to Long Thanh International Airport and investing in the development of port logistics systems in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and HCMC.

The region will also enhance agricultural restructuring towards sustainable and stable high-efficiency, ecological based on the application of safe production processes; builing new high-tech agricultural zones in HCMC and other provinces in the Southeast region to drive the establishment of high-tech applications in agriculture.

In addition, the region will strongly develop the marine economy, port logistics services, maritime safety services, oil and gas exploration and processing, supporting industries, oil and gas services, and sea tourism as well as promote Ba Ria-Vung Tau province into a national maritime economic center, including tourism ports and high-quality kinds of ecotourism, relaxation, culture, and entertainment.

The Southeast region will prioritize the development of economic and social infrastructure, focusing on transport projects, social infrastructure projects, high-tech industrial parks, and industrial zones. The region will pay attention to completing the transport network, developing the expressway network, HCMC’s ring roads, investing in and upgrading airports, especially the region's hub airport, paying attention to the development of the North-South high-speed railway and urban railway lines in Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the Southeast region will enhance urban quality, and ensure that cities are modern, smart, and well-connected with major cities in the region and globally.

In addition, mechanisms and policies will be implemented synchronously to develop HCMC into a modern, smart city.

The Southeast region is divided into three urban sub-regions. The central sub-region includes HCMC, Bien Hoa, and Nhon Trach in Dong Nai, and Binh Duong City consisting of cities of Thu Dau Mot, Thuan An, Di An, Tan Uyen, Ben Cat, and Bau Bang. The coastal sub-region consists of Vung Tau, Ba Ria, Phu My in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, and Can Gio in HCMC. The northern sub-region includes Dong Xoai, Chon Thanh in Binh Phuoc Province, and Trang Bang in Tay Ninh Province.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh