South Korea to support Vietnam in establishing modern semiconductor research lab

Vice President Chang Joon Yoen of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) promised that the institute would help Vietnam establish an advanced semiconductor research lab.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), during a recent visit and meeting with MOST leaders, Vice President Chang Joon Yoen of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) stated that South Korea is ready to share its 40 years of experience in semiconductor development.

Additionally, South Korea will support the training of human resources in artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to make Vietnam a prominent AI hub in the region and the world.

At the request of Vietnam’s MOST, KIST will consider supporting the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) in establishing a modern semiconductor research lab at VKIST located in Hanoi. The Korean institute will also provide consultation on training, human resources, and equipment for the semiconductor research lab.

In a talk with Vice President Chang Joon Yoen, MOST Deputy Minister Bui The Duy affirmed that Vietnam is oriented toward developing its semiconductor and AI industries. Therefore, establishing a semiconductor research lab is essential to implement the Southeast Asian country’s development strategies for these sectors.

Earlier, during a visit to South Korea in early July, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested the South Korean government to support Vietnam in training human resources in the fields of semiconductors and AI, focusing on developing a workforce of software design engineers, packaging, and testing to meet domestic and international demands.

By Tran Binh – Translated By Anh Quan