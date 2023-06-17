South-central radio station inaugurated in Ninh Thuan province

President Vo Van Thuong attended the inaugural ceremony of the radio station of the south-central region in Thuan Nam district, Ninh Thuan province, on June 16.

The State-invested station is built, managed, and operated by Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV), with its construction starting in 2020, covering an area of more than 16 hectares in Son Hai village, Phuoc Dinh commune, Thuan Nam district.

The VND327 billion (US$13.89 million) facility has been equipped with cutting-edge technologies. Once operational, it will cover VOV programs providing political, economic, cultural, and social information for the south-central region and Truong Sa (Spratly).

In his remarks, Thuong stressed that the event is of significance as it helps promote the coverage of VOV – the voice of the Party and the State – in coastal and island areas in the southeastern region as well as remote areas in the south-central region.

He asked VOV to invest more in improving news quality, thus better meeting the information demand of people, especially fishermen, officials, and soldiers on islands and platforms, and other forces performing their tasks at sea.

VOV General Director Do Tien Sy noted that the station will contribute to ensuring political security, social order and safety, and affirming national sovereignty in the East Sea.