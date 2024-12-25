Social network accounts now require mobile phone number authentication

According to Decree No. 147/2024/ND-CP, effective today, all users of social network services are required to authenticate their active accounts. Posting information (including articles, comments, and livestreams) and sharing information on social networks will be restricted to authenticated accounts only.

The Government has recently released Decree No. 147/2024/ND-CP, dated November 9, 2024, concerning the management, provision, and utilization of Internet services and online information. This Decree specifies that within 90 days from December 25, 2024, foreign organizations, companies, and individuals supplying cross-border information to Vietnam, as well as domestic organizations and companies offering social networking services, are required to verify the active accounts of social networking service users in accordance with Point e, Clause 3, Article 23, and Point b, Clause 3, Article 27 of Decree No. 147/2024/ND-CP.

If users verify that they lack a mobile phone number in Vietnam, foreign organizations and individuals offering social networking services are required to authenticate accounts using personal identification numbers.

For children under 16 using social networks, parental or guardian registration with their own information is mandatory. They are also responsible for monitoring and managing the content their children post and share.

When utilizing the livestream feature for commercial activities, users are required to verify their social network accounts using their personal identification numbers.

Additionally, if users of social network services engage in commercial livestreaming, foreign entities and individuals offering these services must also authenticate their accounts with their personal identification numbers. It is essential that only verified accounts are permitted to publish content including articles, comments, and livestreams and disseminate information on social networks. Decree No. 147/2024/ND-CP explicitly outlines the operational requirements for public Internet access venues.

Pursuant to relevant regulations, the operation of Internet agents is contingent upon the fulfillment of the following criteria including registration of the Internet agent business, execution of an Internet agent contract with an enterprise providing Internet access services, possession of a certificate of eligibility for the operation of a public electronic game service point (for those offering such services).

Notably, the owners of public Internet access points operated by an enterprise are not obligated to register as Internet agents or execute an Internet agent contract. Nevertheless, they are still required to obtain a certificate of eligibility for the operation of a public electronic game service point (if applicable).

An owner of a public Internet access point, such as those found in hotels, restaurants, airports, wharves, bus stations, coffee shops, and other public venues, is not required to register as an Internet agent or enter into an Internet agent contract if they do not charge users for access. However, if they do impose fees for the service, they must complete the registration and sign the contract.

Owners of public Internet access points operated by enterprises must display a sign indicating ‘Public Internet Access Point’ with the enterprise name and Internet service license number, comply with signage regulations if also providing electronic game services, adhere to operating hours set by the provincial or municipal people's committees if not providing electronic game services.

Moreover, the public Internet access point of a business offering electronic gaming services must adhere to the specified operating hours.

Internet users are accountable for following these operating hours, as well as for complying with regulations related to network information security and other pertinent guidelines.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong