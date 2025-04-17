SJC-branded gold bar price hits record high of VND120 million per tael

Domestic gold prices increased by VND3.5 million (US$135.4) to a new record high of VND120 million (US$4,638) an ounce on April 17.

Accordingly, Mi Hong, a gold and jewelry chain, announced the buying price of a tael of SJC-branded gold bars at VND114 million (US$4,406) per tael and the selling price at VND120 million (US$4,638), up VND500,000 (US$19.33) a tael for buying and VND3.5 million (US$135.4) for selling.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), and Bao Tin Minh Chau Company jumped by VND3 million for buying and VND2.5 million for selling per ounce to VND115.5 million and VND118 million per tael, respectively.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group bought gold bars at VND113.5 million a tael and sold them at VND116 million a tael, up VND2.5 million for buying and VND2 million for selling a tael.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company’s 9999 gold ring prices increased by VND2.5 million a tael for buying and selling to VND114.5 million per tael and VND117.5 million per tael, respectively.

9999 gold ring prices of Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) remained stable at VND110.5 million per tael for buying and VND113.6 million per tael for selling.

The gold spot price from the international gold market in New York was traded at US$3,341.6 per ounce on the evening of April 16 (local time), up US$112.5 compared to the last trading session. It was purchased at US$3,333.1 per ounce from Kitco on the morning of April 17 (Vietnam time), equivalent to VND104.4 million per tael. This price is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND14.6 million–VND15.6 million per tael and VND10 million–VND13.1 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh