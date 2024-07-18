SJC-brand gold price unexpectedly rises to VND80 million (US$3,164) per tael

The price of SJC-branded gold bars unexpectedly soared by VND3 million (US$119) per tael to VND80 million (US$3,164) per tael on July 18 morning.

The gold price rose again after the domestic gold price was frozen at VND76.98 million (US$3,045) per tael for around one month and a half.

Currently, it has narrowed the wide gap between domestic gold and global prices by VND4.4 million (US$174) compared to the previous day.

As of around 9:30 a.m. on July 18, Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) raised its gold prices by VND2.52 million (nearly US$100) for buying and VND3.02 million (US$120) for selling compared to the previous day.

Accordingly, a tael of SJC-branded gold was listed at VND78.5 million (US$3,110) for buying and VND80 million (US$3,164) for selling, up VND1 million (US$39.6) from the previous trading session.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company and Doji Jewelry Group also simultaneously increased their gold prices by VND2.5 million (US$99)-VND2.52 million (nearly US$100) to VND78.5 million (US$3,110) per tael for buying and by VND3.02 million (US$120) to VND80 million (US$3,164) per tael for selling.

As of this morning, four state-owned commercial banks in Vietnam, namely, Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank and BIDV raised the gold price to VND80 million (US$3,164) per tael.

The prices of 9999 gold rings fluctuated in opposite directions.

Particularly, SJC Company listed 9999 gold rings at VND76 million (US$3,011) per tael for buying and VND77.6 million (US$3,074) per tael for selling, an increase of VND20,000 (US$7.9) per tael for buying and VND620,000 (US$24.5) per tael for selling compared to the previous day.

PNJ Company bought and sold 9999 gold rings at VND76.1 million (US$3,014) per tael and VND77.5 million (US$3,070) per tael respectively, a decrease of VND200,000 (US$7.9) per tael and an increase of VND500,000 (US$19.8) per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong