Business

SJC-brand gold price unexpectedly rises to VND80 million (US$3,164) per tael

SGGPO

The price of SJC-branded gold bars unexpectedly soared by VND3 million (US$119) per tael to VND80 million (US$3,164) per tael on July 18 morning.

v.jpg
Illustrative photo

The gold price rose again after the domestic gold price was frozen at VND76.98 million (US$3,045) per tael for around one month and a half.

Currently, it has narrowed the wide gap between domestic gold and global prices by VND4.4 million (US$174) compared to the previous day.

As of around 9:30 a.m. on July 18, Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) raised its gold prices by VND2.52 million (nearly US$100) for buying and VND3.02 million (US$120) for selling compared to the previous day.

Accordingly, a tael of SJC-branded gold was listed at VND78.5 million (US$3,110) for buying and VND80 million (US$3,164) for selling, up VND1 million (US$39.6) from the previous trading session.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company and Doji Jewelry Group also simultaneously increased their gold prices by VND2.5 million (US$99)-VND2.52 million (nearly US$100) to VND78.5 million (US$3,110) per tael for buying and by VND3.02 million (US$120) to VND80 million (US$3,164) per tael for selling.

As of this morning, four state-owned commercial banks in Vietnam, namely, Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank and BIDV raised the gold price to VND80 million (US$3,164) per tael.

The prices of 9999 gold rings fluctuated in opposite directions.

Particularly, SJC Company listed 9999 gold rings at VND76 million (US$3,011) per tael for buying and VND77.6 million (US$3,074) per tael for selling, an increase of VND20,000 (US$7.9) per tael for buying and VND620,000 (US$24.5) per tael for selling compared to the previous day.

PNJ Company bought and sold 9999 gold rings at VND76.1 million (US$3,014) per tael and VND77.5 million (US$3,070) per tael respectively, a decrease of VND200,000 (US$7.9) per tael and an increase of VND500,000 (US$19.8) per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

price of SJC-branded gold bars Saigon Jewelry Company Limited prices of 9999 gold rings

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn