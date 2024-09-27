Six outstanding Vietnamese students attend APAC Digital Talent Summit 2024

Six young talents were selected from nearly 400 technology students nationwide participating in the preliminary round of "Seeds for the Future 2024" program to attend the Asia-Pacific Digital Talent Summit 2024 (APAC Digital Talent Summit 2024).

Students exchange and promote Vietnamese culture to international friends in this event.

The "Seeds for the Future 2024" program, season 9, was co-organized by Huawei Vietnam, the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) and the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT).

Within the framework of the APAC Digital Talent Summit 2024 in Nanning, China, there are numerous activities to promote global youth talents.

After this conference, the top six students together with nearly 130 other international students will visit Huawei facilities in Shenzhen and Dongguan, China, and participate in digital classes entirely focusing on researching technology and ICT applications.

Additionally, they will have a unique chance to join the 2024 Tech4Good Regional Semi-Final to identify two winning teams for the finals in 2025 in China.

Accordingly, all students participated in training courses on AI, 5G, Cloud and Digital Power conducted by Huawei, along with various activities to enhance academic knowledge and practical skills from August 13 to August 21, 2024.

By Kim Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong