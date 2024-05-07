Six Laotian individuals arrested for transporting drugs into Vietnam

Law enforcement authorities have apprehended six individuals while they were illegally transporting 121kg of synthetic drugs from Laos into Vietnam in a car with Laotian license plates.

The evidence related to case A424p is seized at the Cau Treo International Border Gate.

According to initial reports, the Department of Drug and Crime Prevention and Control of the Border Guard recently led a successful operation, in coordination with the Department of Border Gate under the Command of the Border Guard, the Border Guard of Ha Tinh Province, and other relevant agencies, to dismantle case A424p and catch six Laotian nationals in the act of drug transportation.

At 10 a.m. on May 6, in the vicinity of the Cau Treo International Border Gate in Son Kim No.1 Commune, within the mountainous district of Huong Son, Ha Tinh Province, law enforcement authorities apprehended six Laotian nationals (three males and three females) red-handed while they were illegally transporting 121kg of synthetic drugs from Laos into Vietnam in a car with Laotian license plates.

During the course of the operation, law enforcement units ensured the absolute safety of personnel and equipment.

Presently, the Border Guard Command has instructed units to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to initiate legal proceedings, expand the investigation, and finalize the case file for punishment in accordance with legal regulations.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan