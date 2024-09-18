Singaporean US$80-mil freeze-dried coffee facility to be built in Binh Dinh

The central coastal province of Binh Dinh on September 17 granted the Investment Registration Certificate to Future Enterprises Pte. Ltd to build a freeze-dried instant coffee plant with an investment of US$80 million.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The coffee processing plant invested by the Investment Registration Certificate to Future Enterprises Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Food Empire Holdings Group, covers over 7.11 hectares in the Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Park in Van Canh District's Nhon Hoi Economic Zone.

The plant will have an annual capacity of 5,400 tonnes of product and an economic lifespan of 46 years. Construction is set to begin in Q1 2025 and finish by early 2028. The project is expected to create new jobs for more than 200 people.

This project is expected to bring new industrial products and create a driving force for the province's industrial sector, promoting the transition process of the growth model of Binh Dinh’s industrial area from width to depth, a representative of the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone said.

Chairman of the Binh Dinh Province People's Committee, Pham Anh Tuan (L) grants the Investment Registration Certificate to Future Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Binh Dinh Province People's Committee, the province has invested in several industrial zones and clusters and created a clean land fund of 20-30 hectares per year along the East-West routes and coastal roads to be ready to welcome new investors. In addition, the province has offered offers attractive land price frameworks while industrial parks have committed to providing rental prices ranging from US$25 to US$60 per square meter over the lease period (up to 50 years)

Binh Dinh is focusing on attracting modern and eco-friendly projects with the efficient use of resources and competitive products in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fisheries, industry, port services, logistics, tourism, and urban economy.

