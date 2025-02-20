Business

Singapore market presents opportunity for Vietnamese poultry products

The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore recently met with the Singapore Food Authority (SFA) to discuss opening the Singaporean market to Vietnamese pork, chicken, and poultry eggs, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

SFA evaluates Vietnamese heat-processed chicken products for official import into Singapore

With only 10 percent of its food needs met domestically, Singapore relies heavily on imports for the remaining 90 percent.

Singapore imports around 1.2 billion Singapore dollars' worth of seafood, 460 million Singapore dollars' worth of rice products, and 1.3 billion Singapore dollars' worth of various meat products annually.

However, fresh pork, chicken and poultry eggs from Vietnam are not yet allowed to be officially exported to the Singapore market.

In 2024, a delegation of SFA arrived in Vietnam for carrying out a survey to assess the scale of livestock farming, technology level, and machinery and equipment used in poultry slaughter, processing lines, and egg production at enterprises such as MeatDeli, Ba Huan, and CP. The organization was highly impressed by the industry's capabilities.

The SFA is evaluating Vietnamese heat-processed chicken products for official import into Singapore. They anticipate completing the assessment by the end of February 2025 and hope for a successful result.

