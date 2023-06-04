Shortage of intravenous fluids for the treatment of HFMD

On June 3, there has been a significant surge in hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in multiple pediatric hospitals throughout Ho Chi Minh City. Notably, the severity of these cases has also intensified. Unfortunately, hospitals are currently grappling with a shortage of essential treatment medications, particularly two crucial intravenous drugs: Phenobarbital and Gamma Globulin.

The doctors are compelled to turn to oral medications as an alternative, although their effectiveness is not as high as intravenous medications. Prior to this, the Department of Health of HCMC had also submitted a report to the Ministry of Health and the Drug Administration of Vietnam, seeking assistance in ensuring an adequate supply of medications for the treatment of this disease.

Dr. Truong Huu Khanh, former Head of the Neurological Infection Department at the Children's Hospital No.1 in HCMC, has mentioned that this year could be a challenging season for hand, foot, and mouth disease. Gene sequencing results from some cases have indicated the reappearance of Enterovirus 71 (EV71). This situation is concerning because EV71 is a strain of the virus that causes severe cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease, particularly in young children with a higher risk of complications. Over the past five months, the hospital has recorded 1,349 outpatient visits and provided inpatient treatment for 158 children with hand, foot, and mouth diseases. Currently, the statistics show that the number of children affected by the disease has not increased compared to 2022, but there has been an increase in the number of severe cases compared to the same period last year.