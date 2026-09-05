Border boarding schools near completion ahead of new school year

Construction crews, engineers, soldiers and local authorities are racing to complete multi-level boarding schools in remote border areas despite difficult terrain and erratic weather.

The efforts aim to ensure better learning conditions for students as the 2026-2027 school year begins.

Racing against the weather

Sin Thau is a mountainous border commune in Dien Bien Province, home largely to ethnic minority communities, with the Ha Nhi accounting for about 90 percent of the population.

Sin Thau Primary and Secondary Boarding School covers about eight hectares and includes 30 classrooms, a library, specialized classrooms, staff housing, a dining hall, kitchen and other supporting facilities.

Hundreds of workers from a consortium of contractors have been working in shifts at the site, joined by 30 officers and soldiers from Regiment 82 of Division 355 under Military Region 2.

Persistent rain has disrupted the transport of construction materials, while limited local supplies have driven up transportation costs. Labor shortages have also posed a challenge as multiple boarding-school projects and other major developments are being carried out simultaneously.

Despite these difficulties, local authorities, the school and contractors have worked tirelessly to meet the August 30 completion target and ensure the school is ready for the new academic year.

Lao Cai Provincial Department of Education and Training Director Luyen Huu Chung said that the province is building nine ethnic minority boarding schools in A Mu Sung, Y Ty, Muong Khuong, Pha Long, Ban Lau, Trinh Tuong, Si Ma Cai, Bat Xat and Lao Cai communes.

Four schools in A Mu Sung, Y Ty, Muong Khuong and Pha Long will open in the 2026-27 school year. Contractors have mobilized additional workers and organized multiple teams to work simultaneously while closely monitoring progress each day to ensure the schools are ready for opening day on September 5.

At the Muong Khuong Primary and Secondary Boarding School, selected as the central venue for the nationwide opening ceremony of the 2026-27 school year, many facilities had been largely completed less than 300 days after construction began.

Principal Mong Thi Duyen said that as of September 3, most facilities had been completed and equipment installation was nearly finished.

On August 28, the school welcomed 980 students from 28 classes for boarding and trial operations ahead of the new school year.

Soldiers support school construction

In early September, while many families were enjoying the National Day holiday, hundreds of workers, engineers, officials and soldiers continued working at boarding-school construction sites in mountainous border areas of Da Nang, with the September 5 opening day fast approaching.

Unfinished tasks were divided among multiple construction teams so work could proceed simultaneously. Difficult terrain and unpredictable weather have added to the challenges, forcing workers to make the most of every favorable window to accelerate progress.

Gia Lai border guards help build the Ia Puch Primary and Secondary Boarding School. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc



Since June, more than 70 officers and soldiers from units under Naval Region 3 have been working at Dak Re village in La Dee Commune and Pa Oi village in La Ee Commune, Da Nang, to support the construction of two multi-level boarding schools.

For the soldiers, who are accustomed to working at sea, working at construction sites in the Truong Son mountain range has been a unique experience. Instead of rough seas, they have faced steep terrain, unpredictable weather and the pressure of meeting tight deadlines.

Their work has ranged from assisting with construction to handling unexpected tasks, all aimed at putting the new schools into operation for the 2026-27 school year.

In Gia Lai Province, seven primary and secondary boarding schools are being built in seven border communes. The projects include 212 classrooms and are expected to serve about 7,108 students.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Tien Si, Deputy Commander of Ia Pnôn Border Guard Station under the Gia Lai Border Guard Command, said the provincial Border Guard Command began deploying about 40 officers and soldiers to support the projects in May. Of these, 35 have directly participated in construction work.

During the National Day holiday, about 40 officials and leaders from the Gia Lai Construction Investment Project Management Board visited the seven boarding schools in border communes, working alongside contractors to install teaching equipment, desks and chairs and prepare other facilities for the new school year.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, by the end of August 2026, 41 of the 99 schools funded by the central budget had reached at least 91 percent completion, while 54 had reached 71 percent-90 percent and four were at 70 percent or below. By September 5, all 108 schools are expected to meet basic requirements to welcome students. The projects will add 4,396 classrooms and 102 libraries, improving learning conditions for more than 113,000 students.

At a Politburo meeting on July 17, 2025, the Politburo agreed in principle to build multi-level primary and secondary boarding schools in 248 mainland border communes following a proposal by the Ministry of Education and Training. On July 27, 2025, General Secretary and President To Lam and a central delegation attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Dien Bien Province. On November 9, 2025, the Ministry of Education and Training, in coordination with the people's committees of 14 provinces, held a nationwide groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the program, covering 108 schools. Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School was completed, inaugurated and put into operation on January 31, 2026. On March 19, 2026, construction began simultaneously on 121 schools under the second phase, which are scheduled to open from the 2027-28 school year.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong