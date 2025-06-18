Vietnamese lychees make strong entry into US market

As part of a summer 2025 plan, successive shipments of Vietnamese lychees are expected to continue entering the US market, with expanded distribution across the Northern and West Coast regions.

Vietnam’s first lychee shipment of 2025 arrives in the US.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Houston, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on the afternoon of June 18, announced that the first fresh lychee shipment of the 2025 season from Bac Giang Province had arrived in Houston, Texas. The shipment was imported via air freight and directly entered the US market through Houston. Two US-based companies—L&V Food Supply and CT Choice—handled the importation and distribution.

Both firms are headquartered in Houston, where they operate large warehouse facilities under the leadership of Ms. Diem Chinh, a veteran with over 20 years of experience in importing Vietnamese agricultural and food products into the United States.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnamese lychees are now widely distributed beyond Vietnamese and Asian communities in Texas, reaching hundreds of retail locations in dozens of states nationwide.

In addition to lychees, other fruits such as Dien pomelo are being formally imported and stocked in major supermarkets and Asian markets in cities like Houston and Dallas. Prominent US retail chains—including H-Mart and H.E.B.—are also carrying fresh Vietnamese fruits and produce through distribution partnerships with L&V Food Supply and CT Choice.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Houston has recently intensified its collaboration with Vietnamese-run import-export businesses to provide consulting, foster business connections, promote Vietnamese products, and support trade promotion initiatives. These efforts include organizing delegations of American companies to visit Vietnam for sourcing trips and to participate in trade and investment promotion events.

Currently, the Vietnam Trade Office in Houston is focused on promoting regional Vietnamese specialty products to better support US-based importers and distributors, especially in Texas.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan