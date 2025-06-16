Business

Domestic fertilizer prices surge

SGGP

Fertilizer prices in the Southeast region and the Mekong Delta have unexpectedly increased sharply, surpassing prior forecasts, which will affect farmers’ production costs and profits.

At many agricultural supply stores in these areas, diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer is currently being sold at VND1.6 million (US$61.33) to VND1.65 million (US$63.3) per bag of 50 kilograms, an increase of VND500,000 (US$19.13) to VND550,000 (US$21) per bag compared to the beginning of the season, and VND520,000 (US$19.9) to VND580,000 (US$22.2) higher than the same period last year.

Accordingly, Ca Mau urea fertilizer is priced at VND650,000 (US$25) to VND670,000 (US$25.7) per bag, up VND100,000 (US$3.8) to VND200,000 (US$7.7) compared to the early winter-spring crop season, and VND110,000 (US$4.2) to VND130,000 (US$5) year-on-year.

damphumy2_OZYO.jpg
Illustrative photo

Meanwhile, potash fertilizer is currently priced at VND750,000 (US$28.7) per bag, an increase of VND100,000 (US$3.8) compared to the same period last year.

These are the three essential types of fertilizer used in agricultural production in Vietnam.

According to fertilizer distributors, the price surge is driven by rising input costs, including natural gas, fuel, transportation, and labor. Meanwhile, Vietnam still relies heavily on imported fertilizers.

The sudden rise in fertilizer prices is significantly impacting farmers’ production costs and profits.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

