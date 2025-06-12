Business

Fuel prices continue upward trend on June 12

The price of E5 RON92 petrol is now capped at VND19,462 (US$0.75) per litter, up VND199 from the previous adjustment, while RON95-III costs no more than VND19,967 per litter, up VND269.

Retail fuel prices were raised starting 3 p.m. on June 12, following a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Diesel 0.05S is priced at the maximum of VND17,700 per litter, up VND280, and that of kerosene increased to VND17,511 per litter, up VND227. Mazut saw a rise of VND283 to VND16,461 per kilogram at the highest.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

So far this year, domestic fuel prices have been revised 24 times. In particular, RON95 petrol prices have risen 13 times and dropped 11 times while diesel prices have gone up 12 times, fallen 11 times, and unchanged once.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it will continue working with relevant agencies to monitor the compliance with fuel supply regulations and strictly handle violations if detected.

