HCMC becomes strategic location for AMD’s research center in Asia-Pacific

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) signed a cooperation agreement with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to establish AMD’s Research and Development Center in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee signs a cooperation agreement with AMD executives. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and senior AMD executives attended the signing ceremony.

This is a strategic step, affirming the increasingly prominent role of Ho Chi Minh City on the global technology map.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that AMD selected Ho Chi Minh City as the strategic location for its only research and development center in the Asia-Pacific region, affirming the city's attractive investment environment, open and supportive policies and its strong aspiration to lead in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new strategic phase of development, especially in the context of its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau to form a multi-centered megacity with a population of over 14 million.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc debates with AMD executives. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The new urban structure will have a clear distribution of functions. Of these, the core of Ho Chi Minh City will focus on finance, services and high technology; while Binh Duong will serve as an industrial manufacturing hub; and Ba Ria–Vung Tau will become a gateway for logistics and energy.

This serves as a foundation for the city to attract high-tech industries, semiconductors, logistics, smart urban development and clean energy in the near future.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highly praised Ho Chi Minh City’s proactiveness and dynamism.

The project is a positive signal showing Ho Chi Minh City's ability to catch trends and readiness to act.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha praised Ho Chi Minh City for its proactiveness and dynamism. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Mr. Keith Strier, Global Vice President for AI Market Development at AMD, expressed pride in choosing Ho Chi Minh City as the location for AMD’s only Research and Development Center in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Keith Strier, Global Vice President for AI Market Development at AMD speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

With an attractive investment environment, a young workforce and the city’s clear strategic orientation, Ho Chi Minh City becomes an ideal destination for AMD to expand its activities in AI, chip design and high-performance computing.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), one of the global leading group in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technology, plays a vital role in developing supercomputers, data centers, and AI applications across various sectors comprising healthcare, education, transportation and industry.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan, the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Ho Chi Minh City and AMD was not only a bilateral commitment but it was also a concrete testament to the trusted and mutually beneficial relationship between the city and a global technology corporation.

Many businesses attend and witness the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The two parties will implement specialized training programs in AI, chip design, and semiconductor technology for students, lecturers, and tech experts. Ho Chi Minh City is also considering the establishment of an AMD Research and Technology Application Center in the city serving such areas as education, healthcare, data centers, population management, and digital governance.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (center) presents bunches of flowers to AMD executives. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee pledged to create favorable conditions in terms of mechanisms, policies, infrastructure, and administrative procedures to ensure the effective and timely implementation of the cooperation initiatives.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong