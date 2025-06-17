E-commerce to be widely integrated into traditional markets

E-commerce will be widely integrated into traditional markets with the aim to promote cashless payments and gradually transforming digitally in business activities in such markets.

Yesterday afternoon, Director Le Hoang Oanh of the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that the Minister has approved Decision No. 1568/QD-BCT. This decision greenlights the national e-commerce development plan for the upcoming 2026-2030 period.

The plan will focus on popularizing non-cash payment methods like QR codes, e-wallets, and Near Field Communication (NFC) devices - for contactless payments and product identification - in traditional markets. This initiative aims to provide small traders and consumers with access to modern, transparent, and convenient transaction methods.

One of six key task groups outlined by the Ministry of Industry and Trade for the new period, this set of solutions aims to enhance e-commerce adoption among businesses and individuals, particularly targeting individual business households, traditional markets, and small retailers.

Ms. Le Hoang Oanh emphasized that equipping people with digital skills, training them in e-commerce tools, and introducing new transaction methods at markets are critical to ensuring inclusivity in the digital transformation journey.

Beyond these measures, the Ministry’s decision includes specific targets and plans for the broader market. By 2030, the goals are for 70 percent of Vietnam’s adult population to engage in online shopping (up from 63 percent ), e-commerce sales to grow by 20-30 percent annually and constitute 20 percent of total national retail sales (up from 9 percent).

Additionally, 70 percent of businesses are expected to adopt e-commerce (up from 60 percent), with 100 percent of transactions using electronic invoices and 80 percent being cashless (up from 50 percent).

Ms. Le Hoang Oanh noted that from 2021 to 2025, Vietnam's e-commerce sector achieved an average annual growth rate of 20 percent, reaching 22 percent in 2024 alone, with a market size of US$25 billion. This growth has expanded the domestic consumption market, boosted exports, created jobs, and enhanced the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses.

For sustainable e-commerce development, the plan outlines specific targets by limiting plastic packaging to 45 percent, ensuring 50 percent of businesses use recycled packaging, 40 percent of logistics companies adopt clean energy, and 50 percent of businesses meet green packaging standards.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade anticipates that through coordinated implementation of these measures, e-commerce will drive digital economic growth and serve as a tool to modernize traditional business practices, progressively transforming Vietnam's commercial infrastructure.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Uyen Phuong