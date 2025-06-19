The Prime Minister has just issued Directive No. 18/CT-TTg on implementing tasks and solutions for trade promotion at home and abroad to boost trade activities in 2025.

The Prime Minister directs establishment of new trade offices in key markets. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Prime Minister requested ministries, agencies, and localities to strengthen trade promotion to serve exports, expand and diversify markets, reduce dependence on traditional markets with high risks, and increase the market share of Vietnamese goods in markets that have signed FTA (Free Trade Agreement) / CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement).

The Prime Minister also directed to carry out the promotion of domestic trade, supply and demand connection; organize concentrated promotional programs; promote the "Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods" campaign; and expand the distribution of goods through digital platforms.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with spearheading in-depth, sector-specific trade promotion programs in major global markets, including the European Union, the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The program also focuses on niche markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil, and North Africa, promoting products in which Vietnam holds competitive advantages, particularly in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, electronics and components, and renewable energy.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will be responsible for organizing national promotional programs during low-consumption periods and at the end of the year.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will intensify efforts to promote culture and tourism associated with trade promotion through international events.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will cooperate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to examine the feasibility of establishing new trade offices in key international markets. This strategic move seeks to expand Vietnam's trade promotion network and provide better support for Vietnamese enterprises in foreign markets.

The People's Committees of cities and provinces have been asked to proactively coordinate with each other to implement trade promotion activities, develop markets, attract investment, enhance production capacity, and ensure the supply of high-quality goods for both domestic and international markets.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh