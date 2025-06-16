Business

Ca Mau implements cooperation agreement with Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

The People's Committee of Ca Mau Province has issued a plan to implement a socio-economic development cooperation agreement between Ca Mau Province and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the plan, several specific areas of cooperation include supporting the establishment of a central hub in Ca Mau Province connected to coastal seafood production areas; attracting investment in renewable energy projects such as wind power, solar power, green hydrogen, green ammonia production; supporting connections and cooperation with ASEAN countries for electricity exports; and inviting investment in tourism development projects at the Ca Mau Cape National Tourist Area and Thi Tuong Lagoon Tourist Area.

Ca Mau Province has proposed that Ho Chi Minh City support the organization of a seminar on special policy mechanisms for the development of the Ca Mau Cape region; and organizing an investment promotion conference in Ho Chi Minh City, focusing on attracting investment in infrastructure projects in Nam Can Economic Zone, industrial parks and industrial clusters within Ca Mau Province.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

renewable energy projects Ca Mau Cape National Tourist Area Thi Tuong Lagoon Tourist Area industrial clusters within Ca Mau Nam Can Economic Zone

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn