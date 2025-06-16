Ca Mau implements cooperation agreement with Ho Chi Minh City

The People's Committee of Ca Mau Province has issued a plan to implement a socio-economic development cooperation agreement between Ca Mau Province and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the plan, several specific areas of cooperation include supporting the establishment of a central hub in Ca Mau Province connected to coastal seafood production areas; attracting investment in renewable energy projects such as wind power, solar power, green hydrogen, green ammonia production; supporting connections and cooperation with ASEAN countries for electricity exports; and inviting investment in tourism development projects at the Ca Mau Cape National Tourist Area and Thi Tuong Lagoon Tourist Area.

Ca Mau Province has proposed that Ho Chi Minh City support the organization of a seminar on special policy mechanisms for the development of the Ca Mau Cape region; and organizing an investment promotion conference in Ho Chi Minh City, focusing on attracting investment in infrastructure projects in Nam Can Economic Zone, industrial parks and industrial clusters within Ca Mau Province.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong