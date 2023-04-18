Severe heat waves result in increase in skin diseases

Extreme weather conditions have a significant negative impact on skin. Lately, sweltering temperatures hit Ho Chi Minh City resulting in more people suffering from skin diseases.

According to the Hospital of Dermatology in Ho Chi Minh City’s , recently, the number of outpatients with skin diseases is increasing. The hospital receives about 2,500-2,800 patients per day. Most patients come to the clinic with skin diseases such as fungal infections, boils, skin infections, allergies, and interstitial inflammation. Hot weather, contamination by rain and dust are culprits of skin diseases.

Dermatologist Bui Manh Ha from the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermatology informed that hot and humid weather increases sweating and sebum secretion. At the same time, the dusty environment changes the pH of the skin surface, creating an environment for pathogenic bacteria and fungi.

Additionally, high ultraviolet rays also affect the skin, causing the death of skin cells; therefore, people easily get skin cancer. More dangerously, many people fear going to the hospital for examination or other don’t want to waste money, many people self-medicate with over-the-counter drugs, making the disease worse.

According to the medical worker, to protect the skin from the hot and humid season, it is necessary to pay attention to using protective measures to avoid direct sunlight on the skin such as wearing masks, gloves, jackets, sunscreen skirts, and applying sunscreen.

Besides, it is necessary to maintain good personal hygiene by bathing, often changing clothes, wearing airy clothes, drinking more water, eating enough vitamins and increasing the intake of green vegetables and fruits to supplement beneficial micronutrients for the skin.