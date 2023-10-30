Seven defendants wanted in SCB bank, Van Thinh Phat cases

The Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security yesterday issued a decision to arrest 7 defendants in the case that occurred at Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB), Van Thinh Phat Group and other related companies.

Accordingly, the 7 defendants in the police’s wanted list are former SCB leaders. They include Nguyen Thi Thu Suong, and Dinh Van Thanh who are both former Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCB, Chiem Minh Dung - former Deputy General Director of SCB, Tram Thich Ton - former member of the Board of Directors of SCB, Sun Henry Ka Ziang and Lam Lee George who are both former members of SCB's Board of Directors and Nguyen Lam Anh Vu - former Deputy Director of SCB Branch in Ben Thanh District.

The Police Investigation Agency requested all agencies, organizations and individuals to arrest these above-mentioned persons in case of detecting them. Police investigators also requested the defendants to voluntarily surrender to enjoy the leniency policy and the right to self-defense and present the contents related to the case according to the provisions of Article 16 and Article 60 of the Criminal Code in 2015.

Previously, the Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security decided to prosecute 7 people for the crime of ‘Violating regulations on banking activities and other activities related to banking activities’, and ‘Embezzlement of assets’ on October 25 but the defendants have fled away from their permanent residence.