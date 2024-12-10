Separate driving license for electric vehicles to be issued

Owners of electric vehicles will be required to have a distinct driving license, according to Circular No. 35 recently issued by the Ministry of Transport.

Owners of electric vehicles will be required to have a distinct driving license

The circular stipulates that drivers possessing an automatic Class B driving license will not be authorized to operate vehicles equipped with manual transmissions.

Those who pursue an electric car driving license will be required to complete a comprehensive course of study encompassing road traffic laws, the structural and mechanical aspects of electric vehicles, ethical driving practices and the prevention of alcohol-impaired driving incidents, fire prevention and firefighting skills, and advanced driving techniques. The curriculum will also incorporate the utilization of software simulations to enhance driving skills and situational awareness.

Accordingly, for training to drive classes B, C1, the program volume and minimum training time allocation for electric cars have the same training program as the class B driving license for automatic cars.

The duration of practical training on the driving range for learners obtaining an electric car driving license is the same as that for manual transmission vehicles, totaling 41 hours. Both categories of driving licenses require 2 hours of practice in the cabin. The overall practical training distance for those learning to drive electric cars is 1,000 km, compared to 1,100 km for manual transmission vehicles.

However, the on-road practical training time for electric car learners is limited to 24 hours, whereas manual transmission learners receive 40 hours of road training.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has stated that the operation and usage of electric vehicles are comparable to that of automatic vehicles, leading to their classification as automatic electric cars. Special driving licenses for electric vehicles will be available starting January 1, 2025.

By Minh Anh – Translated By Anh Quan