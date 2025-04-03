Sales and quality instability affects OCOP products

OCOP products of Long An Province are displayed at the Trade Promotion Fair in the province

The implementation of the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program has faced numerous challenges and limitations, including the underutilization of local potential and advantages, low-quality products lacking distinct characteristics, weak linkages between production and consumption, and an unstable market for goods.

As a result, in many regions, the program has not achieved the effectiveness and objectives set by the Government and, in some cases, is even falling behind expectations.

As of March 2025, Kon Tum Province has 280 valid OCOP products, with Tu Mo Rong District accounting for approximately 30 products from nine entities. Chairman Vo Trung Manh of the Tu Mo Rong District People's Committee acknowledged that the OCOP program's implementation in the district has not yielded the expected results. Despite Tu Mo Rong being widely recognized as the capital of Ngoc Linh ginseng, the region has yet to produce a 5-star OCOP product.

According to Chairman Vo Trung Manh, several factors have contributed to these challenges. Many producers have not focused on developing raw material areas, and production remains fragmented. Additionally, the promotion and marketing of OCOP products have been insufficient, resulting in high-quality products struggling to secure a stable market.

Deputy Director Nguyen Van Quan of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ca Mau Province disclosed that in the period of 2020-2024, the whole province has 191 products certified with OCOP, but only meeting 3-4 star standards, there are no products meeting 5 star standards.

Furthermore, significant product overlap exists within the OCOP program, particularly evident in shrimp-based products. For instance, Dam Doi District boasts six distinct dried shrimp products, while Ngoc Hien District offers three, all achieving 3-4 star OCOP certification. This product duplication within a localized market diminishes product uniqueness, intensifies competition, and negatively impacts raw material sourcing, quality control, and pricing strategies.

Additionally, numerous small businesses in Ca Mau Province engaged in the production, processing, and distribution of OCOP products face financial limitations and operate on a modest scale. Their constrained economic capacity makes it challenging to meet the evolving market demands, often resulting in operational fatigue, withdrawal from the program, or stagnation.

In fact, due to failure to ensure quality and input conditions, many OCOP products with 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star certifications have been revoked. For example, the People's Committee in Dong Thap Province issued a decision to revoke the OCOP product certificates for 47 products including forty-four 3-star products and three 4-star products of 27 business facilities on December 21, 2024.

Explaining for the revocation of OCOP product certificates, Deputy Head of the Tam Nong OCOP Community Association in Dong Thap Province Phan Hoi Huong said that some businesses and production facilities failed to uphold their business integrity. After securing a stable customer base and consistent output, they neglected the OCOP criteria and allowed the quality of their products to decline.

Businesses and production facility owners report significant challenges in elevating OCOP product star ratings. A key obstacle, as highlighted by Director Cam Nhung of Hoang Nguyen Garden Company in Lam Dong Province, is the requirement for environmental certification to upgrade from a 3-star to a 4-star rating. Specifically, the substantial investment needed for wastewater treatment systems presents a considerable financial burden for small-scale operations.

A representative of H.T Shrimp Chips Cooperative in Long An Province shared that most cooperatives and small-scale production facilities face difficulties when participating in the OCOP program, especially credit capital and technology application in production. Very few businesses or cooperatives have access to these support policies.

Nguyen Thi Thu Van, Director of Nguyen Van Fine Arts and Interior Decoration Company in Long An Province said that her company's wooden products have met the 3-star OCOP standard since 2022. However, relevant sides have yet to provide sufficient support for market consumption. She emphasized that local authorities must improve their efforts in connecting the OCOP product production chain. Simply mobilizing businesses to participate, generate inputs, and develop products without ensuring market outputs will make sustainable growth of the OCOP program challenging.

Director Nguyen Minh Tien of Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center stated that the market is the top priority for OCOP products today. To expand their reach, businesses and producers must leverage e-commerce platforms and social media, in addition to traditional sales channels, to keep pace with evolving consumer trends.

Despite positive results, developing OCOP products on digital platforms still faces many challenges, such as rapid changes in consumption trends on social networks and fierce competition from other products. Therefore, OCOP product manufacturers need to continuously update their knowledge, skills and innovate to adapt to market requirements.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Thanh Nam said that to ensure the sustainable development of OCOP products, it is necessary to establish a new model of cooperatives that connects farmers with businesses, ensuring large-scale and consistent-quality production. Currently, many OCOP products face difficulties in finding outlets due to fragmented and small-scale production, which fails to meet large orders.

Additionally, he added that the quality control of OCOP products in some localities remains lax, leading to the circulation of substandard products and damaging the overall reputation.

Moreover, he said that stronger sanctions are needed for violators; a rigorous post-certification inspection mechanism should be implemented to ensure that OCOP products maintain their quality after certification. Furthermore, a periodic control process is essential, with immediate certification revocation upon detection of violations.

